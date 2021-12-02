First look at The Mexicano, new restaurant from Hash Kitchen, Sicilian Butcher owners

PHOENIX — The Mexicano, a new Mexican restaurant from Italian chef Joey Maggiore, who opened Hash Kitchen, Sicilian Butcher, and Sicilian Baker alongside his wife, will open on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Similar to the Bloody Mary bar at Hash Kitchen, The Mexicano will feature a build-your-own Michelada bar — touted as the first restaurant in the country to have one — an in-restaurant DJ, and a large bar, 5,000-square-foot dining room, and outdoor patio.

Staying true to his over-the-top creations, such as the Banana Split Brioche French Toast at Hash or the foot-long cannoli at Sicilian Baker, The Mexicano will have its own signature flares, like a 50-ounce margarita, a piñata margarita that is served in a personal-sized piñata that people can take home, a three-foot quesadilla, and lava rock fajitas served on a hot lava stone.

Sneak peek: The Mexicano, a new restaurant from Joey Maggiore (Hash Kitchen, Sicilian Butcher, Sicilian Baker) opens next Tuesday, Dec. 7, near Tatum/Cactus. He let me in for a sneak peek — and even had his team fire up the kitchen to make a few of their featured dishes. pic.twitter.com/wKHt6yVbgl — Josh Frigerio, ABC15 (@JoshFrigerio) December 1, 2021

"A little bit of regional Mexican, a little bit of everywhere, but done the right way. We didn't build a crazy menu that we couldn't produce. Every dish is going to be spectacular," Chef Maggiore said. ABC15 was given a sneak peek of the restaurant earlier this week.

Maggiore's restaurant replaces Salty Sow, which quietly closed last year, near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix, not far from where Paradise Valley mall is being redeveloped. It was initially expected to open over the summer, but construction delays and supply chain issues pushed the opening to the fall.

For the first week, the restaurant will be open for dinner only. Lunch service will begin the following week, Maggiore said.

Street tacos, tamales, pineapple guacamole, shrimp cocktail, and various meats and seafood dishes, as well as desserts, such as churros and flan, are also on the menu. The michelada bar will have some 40 toppings to choose from, such as oysters, shrimp cocktail, pickled jicama, dry chorizo, and tamarindo sticks.

The bar will carry a variety of Mexican beers and infused tequilas.

IF YOU GO:

The Mexicano (opens Dec. 7)

4801 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

www.themexicanocomida.com