First look at Cala, a new Mediterranean restaurant opening at Senna House in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Turns out Chef Beau MacMillan, the culinary director at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa, has been quietly working on another project — a new restaurant.

He’s partnered with Clive Collective, a Scottsdale-based restaurant group, to develop and (soon) open Cala, a modern Mediterranean restaurant at the newly-opened Senna House hotel (part of Hilton's Curio Collection) in Old Town Scottsdale, near Camelback Road and 75th Street.

Stephen Denton/Senna House Hotel

It is scheduled to open on January 21, 2022. Advanced reservations are currently being accepted via email or phone.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is on the first floor of the six-story hotel — which replaced the beloved Don & Charlie's restaurant after it closed in 2019 — and will serve “farm-fresh coastal cuisine inspired by flavors of Greece, Spain, Italy, Morocco and every place along the Mediterranean coastline,” according to a news release.

The menu will highlight fresh seafood, pasta, cheeses, and vegetables, and will be influenced by healthy and seasonal ingredients, the release said.

There will also be an expansive 1,700-square-foot outdoor patio with a 40-seat bar, cabanas, and "lush" landscaping.

Stephen Denton/Senna House Hotel

“Cala is a place that guests will find themselves not wanting to leave; it’s vibrant with great energy creating an immersive environment with an experience that offers something for everyone,” Chef MacMillan said in a statement.

MacMillan has tapped executive chef Peter McQuaid to lead Cala's kitchen and Clint Spotleson to lead the cocktail program. MacMillan will continue to serve as a culinary adviser to the Sanctuary Resort.

The six-story, 169-room hotel opened on Dec. 15. In addition to Cala, it is also home to Sonora Swim Club, the hotel's poolside cocktail lounge.

Stephen Denton/Senna House Hotel

Cala is also MacMillan's second project with Clive Collective. Both opened "Money, Baby," a sports-betting and entertainment venue at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

IF YOU GO:

Cala, Senna House Scottsdale

7501 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251

www.calascottsdale.com