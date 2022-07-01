CHANDLER, AZ — Feringhee, the local restaurant that’s been in the works for chefs Sujan Sarkar & Karan Mittal along with local entrepreneur Madhavi Reddy is finally open. The new eatery specializes in modern Indian cuisine.

“Expect… some good aroma and [an] Indian vibe. We made sure that as soon as you walk in you feel that you’re in a different world,” said Madhavi Reddy, founder of Feringhee.

MODERN INDIAN CUISINE

What is modern Indian cuisine? “[It’s] presenting the traditions of Indian food, presenting the diversity of Indian culture, presenting the same recipes of Indian cuisine in a different light using local and seasonal ingredients,” explained head chef of Feringhee, Karan Mittal, to ABC15.

A TASTE OF INDIA

“A lot of dishes are inspired from different regions of India, so we want to portray how diverse the Indian culture is,” said Mittal. “A lot of dishes have also been inspired by personal nostalgia… from my grandmother’s cooking. A lot of elements have been inspired from her recipes that we still try to maintain and try to preserve,” he added.

Jill McNamara

Menu must tries: Trio of Puchka, Tandoori Shrimp and the Feringhee's Chaat.

Keep this in mind: there are many dishes that are vegetarian and gluten-free on the menu.

IF YOU GO



3491 W Frye Rd. in Chandler, AZ.

HOURS

