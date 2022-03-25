Fazoli's announces return of fast-casual Italian food to Arizona

Remember when Fazoli's served up its famous breadsticks and pasta in Arizona? It won't be just a memory much longer...

The fast-casual restaurant announced its return to our state on social media Thursday.

Fazoli's says it will begin its return to Arizona starting in Phoenix with the first location opening Fall 2022.

Eight other locations are reportedly expected to open in the next three years, but those locations have not yet been announced.

“Day in and day out, Arizonans dare to dream the impastable, inundating us with passionate pleas for Fazoli's to return to AZ. It's clear that your love for Fast, Fresh, Italian is deeper than the Grand Canyon…,” the restaurant said in a social media post.

If you’ve never been to one before, you can expect to see items like Pepperoni Pizza Breadsticks, Bone-In and Boneless Wings, Baked Spaghetti, Fettucine Alfredo, pizzas, salads, Cheesecake Factory desserts, and more.

Fazoli’s currently has locations in 25 states across the country.