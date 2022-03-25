Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Fazoli's announces return of fast-casual Italian food to Arizona

Fazolis
Fazoli's Facebook
Fazoli's is returning to Arizona!
Fazolis
Posted at 4:36 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 07:36:43-04

Remember when Fazoli's served up its famous breadsticks and pasta in Arizona? It won't be just a memory much longer...

The fast-casual restaurant announced its return to our state on social media Thursday.

Fazoli's says it will begin its return to Arizona starting in Phoenix with the first location opening Fall 2022.

Eight other locations are reportedly expected to open in the next three years, but those locations have not yet been announced.

“Day in and day out, Arizonans dare to dream the impastable, inundating us with passionate pleas for Fazoli's to return to AZ. It's clear that your love for Fast, Fresh, Italian is deeper than the Grand Canyon…,” the restaurant said in a social media post.

If you’ve never been to one before, you can expect to see items like Pepperoni Pizza Breadsticks, Bone-In and Boneless Wings, Baked Spaghetti, Fettucine Alfredo, pizzas, salads, Cheesecake Factory desserts, and more.

Fazoli’s currently has locations in 25 states across the country.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to watching the Oscars Sunday at 5pm on ABC15 Arizona