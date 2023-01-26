Experience Harry Potter-themed afternoon tea in Tempe

TEMPE — Experience a Harry Potter-inspired afternoon tea in Tempe through "The Magical World of Afternoon Tea" now through January 29.

Drink Me! Tea Room in Tempe is being transformed into Hogwarts and beyond, complete with decor, a themed menu, music, tea cocktails, and mocktails.

Each person will get a three-tiered selection of Harry Potter-inspired treats, featuring gluten-free and plant-based savory sandwiches and sweet treats.

The Full Wizard's Tea experience "includes a variety of wizarding world savories, sweets and scones and of course our magical tea," according to the tea room's website.

The Muggle's Tea experience includes a smaller sampling of treats and tea.

Dressing up is highly encouraged.

The tea room requires a reservation and has limited availability.

PRICE: The Full Wizard's Tea experience is $58 per person. The Muggle's Tea experience is $40.

WHERE: Drink Me! Tea Room [1730 E Warner Rd #5, Tempe, AZ 85284]