Who will take home the Oscar for "Best Actress in a Leading Role" at Sunday's 90th Academy Awards?

This year's nominees are Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"; Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"; Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"; and, Meryl Streep, "The Post"​​​​​​."

In honor of the Oscars, we used the Academy Award's database to compile every best-actress winner since the first ceremony.