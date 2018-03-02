Every actor that has won an Oscar for 'Best Actor' at the Academy Awards

Who will take home the Oscar for "Best Actor in a Leading Role" at Sunday's 90th Academy Awards?
This year's nominees are Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"; Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"; Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"; Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"; and Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."
See who wins Sunday, March 4, at 6 p.m. on ABC15.
In honor of the Oscars, we used the Academy Award's database to compile every best actor winner since the first ceremony in 1929.
2016 - Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
2015 - Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”
2014 - Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
2013 - Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
2012 - Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”
2011 - Jean Duhardin, “The Artist”
2010 - Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech”
2009 - Jeff Bridges, “Crazy Heart”
2008 - Sean Penn, “Milk”
2007 - Daniel Day-Lewis, “There Will Be Blood”
2006 - Forest Whitaker, “The Last King of Scotland”
2005 - Philip Seymour Hoffman, “Capote”
2004 - Jamie Foxx, “Ray”
2003 - Sean Penn, “Mystic River”
2002 - Adrien Brody, “The Pianist”
2001 - Denzel Washington, “Training Day”
2000 - Russell Crowe, “Gladiator”
1999 - Kevin Spacey, “American Beauty”
1998 - Roberto Benigni, “Life Is Beautiful”
1997 - Jack Nicholson, “As Good as It Gets”
1996 - Geoffrey Rush, “Shine”
1995 - Nicolas Cage, “Leaving Las Vegas”
1994 - Tom Hanks, “Forrest Gump”
1993 - Tom Hanks, “Philadelphia”
1992 - Al Pacino, “Scent of a Woman”
1991 - Anthony Hopkins, “The Silence of the Lambs”
1990 - Jeremy Irons, “Reversal of Fortune”
1989 - Daniel Day-Lewis, “My Left Foot”
1988 - Dustin Hoffman, “Rain Man”
1987 - Michael Douglas, “Wall Street”
1986 - Paul Newman, “The Color of Money”
1985 - William Hurt, “Kiss of the Spider Woman”
1984 - F. Murray Abraham, “Amadeus”
1983 - Robert Duvall, “Tender Mercies”
1982 - Ben Kingsley, “Gandhi”
1981 - Hendry Fonda, “On Golden Pond”
1980 - Robert De Niro, “Raging Bull”
1979 - Dustin Hoffman, “Kramer vs. Kramer”
1978 - Jon Voight, “Coming Home”
1977 - Richard Dreyfuss, “The Goodbye Girl”
1976 - Peter Finch, “Network”
1975 - Jack Nicholson, “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest”
1974 - Art Carnet, “Harry and Tonto”
1973 - Jack Lemmon, “Save the Tiger”
1972 - Marlon Brando, “The Godfather” (He refused the award)
1971 - Gene Hackman, “The French Connection”
1970 - George C. Scott, “Patton” (He refused the award)
1969 - John Wayne, “True Grit”
1968 - Cliff Robertson, “Charly”
1967 - Rod Steiger, “In the Heat of the Night”
1966 - Paul Scofield, “A Man for All Seasons”
1965 - Lee Marvin, “Cat Ballou”
1964 - Rex Harrison, “My Fair Lady”
1963 - Sidney Poitier, “Lilies of the Field”
1962 - Gregory Peck, “To Kill a Mockingbird”
1961 - Maximilian Schell, “Judgment at Nuremberg”
1960 - Burt Lancaster, “Elmer Gantry”
1959 - Charlton Heston, “Ben-Hur”
1958 - David Niven, “Separate Tables”
1957 - Alec Guinness, “The Bridge on the River Kwai”
1956 - Yul Brynner, “The King and I”
1955 - Ernest Borgnine, “Marty Pilletti”
1954 - Marlon Brando, “On the Waterfront”
1953 - William Holden, “Stalag 17”
1952 - Gary Cooper, “High Noon”
1951 - Humphrey Bogart, “The African Queen”
1950 - Jose Ferrer, “Cyrano de Bergerac”
1949 - Broderick Crawford, “All the King’s Men”
1948 - Laurence Olivier, “Hamlet”
1947 - Ronald Colman, “A Double Life”
1946 - Fredric March, “The Best Years of Our Lives”
1945 - Ray Milland, “The Lost Weekend”
1944 - Bing Crosby, “Going My Way”
1943 - Paul Lukas, “Watch on the Rhine”
1942 - James Cagney, “Yankee Doodle Dandy”
1941 - Gary Cooper, “Sergeant York”
1940 - James Stewart, “The Philadelphia Story”
1939 - Robert Donat, “Goodbye, Mr. Chips”
1938 - Spencer Tracy, “Boys Town”
1937 - Spencer Tracy, “Captains Courageous”
1936 - Paul Muni, “The Story of Louis Pasteur”
1935 - Victor McLaglen, “The Informer”
1934 - Clarke Gable, “It Happened One Night”
1932/1933 - Charles Laughton, “The Private Life of Henry VIII”
1931/1932 - Wallace Beery, “The Champ” and Fredric March, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (a technical tie, per rules at the time)
1930/1931 - Lionel Barrymore, “A Free Soul”
1929/1930 - George Arliss, “Disraeli”
1928/1929 - Warner Baxter, “In Old Arizona”
During the 1927/1928 ceremony, Charlie Chaplin was honored with a special award for acting, writing, directing and producing "The Circle."