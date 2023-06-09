Events: The SpongeBob Musical, Flashlight Nights, Butterfly Wonderland and more

PHOENIX — Looking for some weekend fun? Family activities include a musical, celebrations at the Butterfly Wonderland’s 10th Anniversary and live music at the Musical Instrument Museum! Here’s this weekend’s full roundup of events:

'THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL’



Sing along and hang out with your friends in Bikini Bottom this weekend as the Valley Youth Theatre debuts 'The SpongeBob Musical.’ “ Fabulous costumes, beautiful sets, great music- orchestration, the lighting is top notch, it’s going to be incredible- it’ll be an experience and a half for everyone,” said Bobb Cooper, artistic director at Valley Youth Theatre.

Location: Herberger Theater Center [222 E Monroe St] in Phoenix

Cost: “Tickets starting at $16.50 + Herberger box office,” reads the Herberger Theater Center’s website.

“FLASHLIGHT NIGHTS”



You can get up close to desert critters, draw glow chalk murals, and enjoy some smores all while being surrounded by the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert.

Date: Every Saturday - excluding July 1- until September 2, 2023.

Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

Cost: $16.95 / children ages 2 and under enter for free.

10TH ANNIVERSARY BUTTERFLY WONDERLAND

Butterfly Wonderland will celebrate its 10th anniversary with special activities for the whole family. “ We have special giveaways each day- Saturday and Sunday… we have butterfly releases, we have children's craft activities, it’s just going to be an amazing time to celebrate our 10 years here,” said Adriane Grimaldi for the Butterfly Wonderland. Click here to see the list of activities and giveaways they’ll be doing for the anniversary.

Location: 9500 E. Via de Ventura in Scottsdale

Cost: adults $29.95/ children ages 2-12 $19.95

CELEBRATE THE BLUES



Enjoy live music or participate in different activities at the Musical Instrument Museum for its ‘ Celebrate the Blues .’

Location: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. in Phoenix

Cost: ticket prices for the museum admission range from $10 to $20

JUNE DAYS - STARLIGHT MOVIE NIGHT



The movie to be screened is Top Gun: Maverick .

. Date: June 10 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: Scottsdale Stadium [7408 E. Osborn Road]

Cost: Free

THE SCIENCE OF GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS



Date: exhibit available until January 1, 2024.

Location: Arizona Science Center [600 E Washington St]

Cost: a general admission ticket is required in addition to the features ticketed exhibit- member admission [$6.95], general admission [$8.95] and children under 3 enter are free.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 2023



The free summer concert series at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale is back every Sunday through June 25. “It’s a fun, friendly family event that everyone comes and they enjoy themselves,” said Darryl Grimes of McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park. “They bring blankets, they picnic in the park, and they listen to music all night.”

Date: Sunday, May 11, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E Indian Bend Rd] in Scottsdale

Cost: Free

SANTAN BREWERY & DISTILLERY TOURS



Now here’s an activity for the parents - oh, and those who are over 21!

San Tan Gardens in Chandler lets you tour its brewery & distillery facility. “[We’re] taking people to see how we make the beer and spirits that they love, right here in their backyard and getting a little bit more intimate into that process,” said Alejandro Fontes from the San Tan Brewing Company.

Date: hour times vary on the date, check the schedule here.

Location: 495 E Warner Road in Chandler

Cost: Standard Tour $15, Brewer's Tour $30, and Distiller's Tour $40.

RYDABLES GHOST & HISTORY TOURS



Ride a ‘spirit animal’ in Mesa. Rydables has a new 90-minute Midnight Ghost Tour and a Wild West & Beyond tour that highlights the 'history' of downtown Mesa.

Location: Downtown Mesa, click here for tour options.

Cost: Tickets start at $39, kiddos that are two and under ride for free.

Smart Shopper Summer of Fun: STEAM activities around the Valley perfect for families

EXPERIENCE ART, MUSEUMS FOR FREE: If you have a Phoenix Library card, the Act One culture passes provide two free admissions any time to many of the above places as well as Arcosanti and the Arizona Science Center. It's first come, first serve and you can check out passes twice a month.