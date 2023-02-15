Events: Strong Beer Festival, Shen Yun, World Championship Hoop Dance Contest and more

PHOENIX — From a beer festival in Scottsdale to a Brick Fest in Mesa and the World Championship Hoop Dance Contest in Phoenix- there’s lots to do this weekend in the Valley!

Here’s over a dozen events to check out:

ARIZONA STRONG BEER FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: this is a 21+ event, ticket prices range from $20 to $90

Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.] in Scottsdale

SHEN YUN

Show performances will take place in locations in the Valley until February 22nd.

Feb. 14-17 at the Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center [1 East Main Street]

Cost: ticket prices range from $88- $180

Feb. 18 – 22 at the Phoenix Orpheum [203 West Adams Street]

Cost: ticket prices range from $88 -$198



This is what you’ve been waiting for!



An all-new production of the critically acclaimed performance is coming to a city near you!



🔵Get Your Tickets Now 👉 https://t.co/GLqT4Lc3FF pic.twitter.com/9F1XbvcUFu — Shen Yun Zuo Pin (@ShenYunCreation) January 8, 2023

‘WORLD'S BIGGEST BOUNCE PARK’

When: Glendale location open on February 18 th .

. Cost: The weekend only, there’s an $8 entrance fee per person.

Location: Arrowhead Towne Center [7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale

GIRLS IN STEM AT THE AZ SCIENCE CENTER

Here’s a STEM program for girls that explores the career paths of mineralogy, astronomy, biology and technology. The event is geared to kids in Grades 4 to 8.

When: Saturday, February 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: general admission online for adults is $21.95 and for children 3 to 17 years-of-age is $15.95.

Location: Level 3 inside the Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.] in Phoenix

BRICK FEST LIVE

When: Feb. 18 at 9 a.m./ 11 a.m./ 2 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Cost: tickets range from $16.99 to $37.99

Location: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road] in Mesa

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP HOOP DANCE CONTEST

When: February 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: ticket prices range from $10 to $25, for free admission availability click here.

Location: Heard Museum [2301 North Central Avenue] in Phoenix

COMEDY SHOW: TIM DILLON

Show times: Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Feb. 18 at 9:45 p.m. [7 p.m. show is sold out] and Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

Cost: General Admission is $40, VIP with reserved seating is sold out.

Location: Stand Up Live [50 W. Jefferson St] in Phoenix

ARIZONA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

Hear ye, hear ye! The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back for its 35th season!

When: February 4 - April 2

Where: 12601 E US Highway 60 in Gold Canyon

SCOTTSDALE ARABIAN HORSE SHOW

Trot on over to Westworld for the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show for its 68 th year!

year! “There’s over two thousand horses that compete at this show. This show is the largest horse show in the world; we represent about 45 states, 28 countries, and we have over 300,000 spectators that come to this show,” said Paul Glans, Arabian Horse Association, to ABC15 Arizona.

When: February 16-26

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]

UFL: CHAMPIONSHIP GRAND PRIX

When: Saturday, February 18, at 6 p.m.

Cost: ticket prices range from $45 to $75

Location: Fieldhouse C at Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road] in Mesa

SONORA FEST: TITO TORBELLINO JR & FRIENDS

When: Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets range from $45 to $100

Location: Celebrity Theatre [440 North 32nd Street] in Phoenix

LOS TEMERARIOS

When: Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets range from $99 to $458

Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

THE ARIZONA FINE ART EXPO