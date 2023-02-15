Events: Strong Beer Festival, Shen Yun, World Championship Hoop Dance Contest and more

PHOENIX — From a beer festival in Scottsdale to a Brick Fest in Mesa and the World Championship Hoop Dance Contest in Phoenix- there’s lots to do this weekend in the Valley!
Here’s over a dozen events to check out:
- When: Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cost: this is a 21+ event, ticket prices range from $20 to $90
- Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.] in Scottsdale
Show performances will take place in locations in the Valley until February 22nd.
- Feb. 14-17 at the Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center [1 East Main Street]
- Cost: ticket prices range from $88- $180
- Feb. 18 – 22 at the Phoenix Orpheum [203 West Adams Street]
- Cost: ticket prices range from $88 -$198
This is what you’ve been waiting for!— Shen Yun Zuo Pin (@ShenYunCreation) January 8, 2023
An all-new production of the critically acclaimed performance is coming to a city near you!
🔵Get Your Tickets Now 👉 https://t.co/GLqT4Lc3FF pic.twitter.com/9F1XbvcUFu
- When: Glendale location open on February 18th.
- Cost: The weekend only, there’s an $8 entrance fee per person.
- Location: Arrowhead Towne Center [7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale
GIRLS IN STEM AT THE AZ SCIENCE CENTER
- Here’s a STEM program for girls that explores the career paths of mineralogy, astronomy, biology and technology. The event is geared to kids in Grades 4 to 8.
- When: Saturday, February 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cost: general admission online for adults is $21.95 and for children 3 to 17 years-of-age is $15.95.
- Location: Level 3 inside the Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.] in Phoenix
- When: Feb. 18 at 9 a.m./ 11 a.m./ 2 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Cost: tickets range from $16.99 to $37.99
- Location: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road] in Mesa
- When: February 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cost: ticket prices range from $10 to $25, for free admission availability click here.
- Location: Heard Museum [2301 North Central Avenue] in Phoenix
- Show times: Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Feb. 18 at 9:45 p.m. [7 p.m. show is sold out] and Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.
- Cost: General Admission is $40, VIP with reserved seating is sold out.
- Location: Stand Up Live [50 W. Jefferson St] in Phoenix
- Hear ye, hear ye! The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back for its 35th season!
- When: February 4 - April 2
- Where: 12601 E US Highway 60 in Gold Canyon
- Trot on over to Westworld for the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show for its 68th year!
- “There’s over two thousand horses that compete at this show. This show is the largest horse show in the world; we represent about 45 states, 28 countries, and we have over 300,000 spectators that come to this show,” said Paul Glans, Arabian Horse Association, to ABC15 Arizona.
- When: February 16-26
- Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]
- When: Saturday, February 18, at 6 p.m.
- Cost: ticket prices range from $45 to $75
- Location: Fieldhouse C at Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road] in Mesa
SONORA FEST: TITO TORBELLINO JR & FRIENDS
- When: Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m.
- Cost: tickets range from $45 to $100
- Location: Celebrity Theatre [440 North 32nd Street] in Phoenix
- When: Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m.
- Cost: tickets range from $99 to $458
- Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix
- “Patrons get to come through, talk to the artists, enjoy their time with seeing their work and how they do it because I mean all these artists are world-class,” said Judy Long, manager of the Arizona Fine Art Expo, to ABC15.
- When: From now until March 26
- Where: [26540 North Scottsdale Rd] in Scottsdale