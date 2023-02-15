Watch Now
Events: Strong Beer Festival, Shen Yun, World Championship Hoop Dance Contest and more

Here’s where to head out this weekend in the Valley
It's a busy month in the Valley. Most of the attention is going to the Super Bowl, Waste Management Phoenix Open, and events surrounding those two events, but here's more of the top events coming to the area this February!
Things To Do in the Phoenix Metro area this Feb. 17-19
Posted at 3:05 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 17:05:47-05

PHOENIX — From a beer festival in Scottsdale to a Brick Fest in Mesa and the World Championship Hoop Dance Contest in Phoenix- there’s lots to do this weekend in the Valley!

Here’s over a dozen events to check out:

ARIZONA STRONG BEER FESTIVAL

  • When: Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Cost: this is a 21+ event, ticket prices range from $20 to $90
  • Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.] in Scottsdale

SHEN YUN

Show performances will take place in locations in the Valley until February 22nd.

  • Feb. 14-17 at the Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center [1 East Main Street]
    • Cost: ticket prices range from $88- $180
  • Feb. 18 – 22 at the Phoenix Orpheum [203 West Adams Street]
    • Cost: ticket prices range from $88 -$198

‘WORLD'S BIGGEST BOUNCE PARK’

  • When: Glendale location open on February 18th.
  • Cost: The weekend only, there’s an $8 entrance fee per person.
  • Location: Arrowhead Towne Center [7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale

GIRLS IN STEM AT THE AZ SCIENCE CENTER

  • Here’s a STEM program for girls that explores the career paths of mineralogy, astronomy, biology and technology. The event is geared to kids in Grades 4 to 8.
  • When: Saturday, February 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Cost: general admission online for adults is $21.95 and for children 3 to 17 years-of-age is $15.95.
  • Location: Level 3 inside the Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.] in Phoenix

BRICK FEST LIVE

  • When: Feb. 18 at 9 a.m./ 11 a.m./ 2 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Cost: tickets range from $16.99 to $37.99
  • Location: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road] in Mesa

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP HOOP DANCE CONTEST

  • When: February 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Cost: ticket prices range from $10 to $25, for free admission availability click here.
  • Location: Heard Museum [2301 North Central Avenue] in Phoenix

COMEDY SHOW: TIM DILLON

  • Show times: Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Feb. 18 at 9:45 p.m. [7 p.m. show is sold out] and Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.
  • Cost: General Admission is $40, VIP with reserved seating is sold out.
  • Location: Stand Up Live [50 W. Jefferson St] in Phoenix

ARIZONA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

  • Hear ye, hear ye! The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back for its 35th season!
  • When: February 4 - April 2
  • Where: 12601 E US Highway 60 in Gold Canyon

SCOTTSDALE ARABIAN HORSE SHOW

  • Trot on over to Westworld for the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show for its 68th year!
  • “There’s over two thousand horses that compete at this show. This show is the largest horse show in the world; we represent about 45 states, 28 countries, and we have over 300,000 spectators that come to this show,” said Paul Glans, Arabian Horse Association, to ABC15 Arizona. 
  • When: February 16-26
  • Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]

UFL: CHAMPIONSHIP GRAND PRIX

  • When: Saturday, February 18, at 6 p.m.
  • Cost: ticket prices range from $45 to $75
  • Location: Fieldhouse C at Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road] in Mesa

SONORA FEST: TITO TORBELLINO JR & FRIENDS

  • When: Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m.
  • Cost: tickets range from $45 to $100
  • Location: Celebrity Theatre [440 North 32nd Street] in Phoenix

LOS TEMERARIOS

  • When: Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m.
  • Cost: tickets range from $99 to $458
  • Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

THE ARIZONA FINE ART EXPO 

  • “Patrons get to come through, talk to the artists, enjoy their time with seeing their work and how they do it because I mean all these artists are world-class,” said Judy Long, manager of the Arizona Fine Art Expo, to ABC15.
  • When: From now until March 26
  • Where: [26540 North Scottsdale Rd] in Scottsdale

