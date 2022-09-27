Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To DoEvents Photo Gallery

2022 Halloween costumes: Check out Arizona kids costumes for trick-or-treating season

Some of these looks will give you a fright!

Trick-o-treat? Well, you'll only checkout some sweet costumes that our kids have ready for the big day- HALLOWEEN!

RELATED: Arizona pets dressed up for Halloween festivities

The gang is ready for Halloween! Photo by: Ali Mehlhorn This is jack, he's a hot dog and "also just trying to find the guy who did this." This is Jack, he's a hot dog, and also "just trying to find the guy who did this."Photo by: Jeffrey Blackburn Check Hudson out! He’s a cool “Minecraft Ender Dragon!” Photo by: Anita Helt Harley Quinn is ready for Halloween! Photo by: Melissa Conklin Harrison & Davis are ready for Halloween, are you? Photo by: Kianey Carter Who's ready for some candy? They are! Photo by: Melissa Conklin Look at this cute 'piggie.' Photo by: Ali Mehlhorn 'Star Wars' have landed in the Valley! Photo by: Kianey Carter Look at this cutie, or shall we say dragoon! Photo by: Melissa Conklin

2022 Halloween costumes: Check out Arizona kids costumes for trick-or-treating season

close-gallery
  • The gang is ready for Halloween!
  • This is jack, he's a hot dog and "also just trying to find the guy who did this."
  • Check Hudson out! He’s a cool “Minecraft Ender Dragon!”
  • Harley Quinn is ready for Halloween!
  • Harrison & Davis are ready for Halloween, are you?
  • Who's ready for some candy? They are!
  • Look at this cute 'piggie.'
  • 'Star Wars' have landed in the Valley!
  • Look at this cutie, or shall we say dragoon!

Share

Ali Mehlhorn
This is Jack, he's a hot dog, and also "just trying to find the guy who did this."Jeffrey Blackburn
Anita Helt
Melissa Conklin
Kianey Carter
Melissa Conklin
Ali Mehlhorn
Kianey Carter
Melissa Conklin
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next