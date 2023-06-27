Events: Heritage Family Days, Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, Sunset Concert Series and more

PHOENIX — End the month of June and kick off July with some FUN in the Valley! Independence Day celebrations will soon light up the sky, there are new exhibits to check out and several concerts to jam out to!

Here’s where to head out with the family:

KUBOTA RACEWAY MAKEOVER



WHERE: Crayola Experience Chandler [3111 W Chandler Blvd Suite 2154]

WHEN: Available from now until July 30.

COST: $24.99, but you can get $3 off when you buy online.

WESTERN SPIRIT: SCOTTSDALE’S MUSEUM OF THE WEST



Check out the new exhibits at the museum:

Western Pop: Andy Warhol & Billy Schenck Werner Segarra: Vaqueros de la Cruz del Diablo

WHERE: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West [3830 N. Marshall Way]

WHEN: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday [9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.], Thursday [9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ], Sunday [11:00 a.m. – 5 p.m. ] and it’s closed on Mondays.

COST: Tickets start at $25

FAMILY FUN NIGHTS AT TEMPE POOLS



WHERE: McClintock Swimming Pool [ 1830 W. Del Rio Dr.] in Tempe

WHEN: Saturday, July 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

COST: Free. “Capacity is limited. Admission is first-come, first-serve", according to the city of Tempe.

HERITAGE FAMILY DAYS



WHERE: 113 N. Sixth St. in Phoenix

WHEN: Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COST: Free

LOGIC: THE COLLEGE PARK TOUR



Special guest Juicy J

WHERE: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

WHEN: Friday, June 30, at 8 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $39.50

KELSEA BALLERINI - HEARTFIRST TOUR



WHERE: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

WHEN: Saturday, July 1, at 8 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $113

PIERCE THE VEIL & THE USED: CREATIVE CONTROL TOUR



WHERE: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

WHEN: Sunday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $164

FISH & SIPS AT ODYSEA AQUARIUM [21+ event]



WHERE: OdySea Aquarium [9500 East Vía de Ventura Suite A-100] in Scottsdale

WHEN: Friday, June 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

COST: $31.45

RED, WHITE & CHOO & CHOO



WHERE: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [ 7301 E. Indian Bend Rd.] in Scottsdale

WHEN: Sunday, July 2 - games & activities are available from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9 p.m.

COST: $15 for anyone 13 and up, $5 for ages 3 – 12, and children ages 2 and under enter for free. Tickets are available online.

LIGHT UP THE SKY INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION



WHERE: Phoenix Raceway [7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.] in Avondale

WHEN: Saturday, July 1- from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks to start at 8:25 p.m.

COST: FREE general admission, VIP tickets start at $35.

SUNSET CONCERT SERIES/ FIREWORKS SHOW

