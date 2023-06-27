Watch Now
Events: Heritage Family Days, Scottsdale's Museum of the West, Sunset Concert Series and more

Scottsdale’s Museum of the West<br/>Crayola Experience<br/>City of Avondale<br/>Forty8 Live
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 18:22:17-04

PHOENIX — End the month of June and kick off July with some FUN in the Valley! Independence Day celebrations will soon light up the sky, there are new exhibits to check out and several concerts to jam out to!

Here’s where to head out with the family:

KUBOTA RACEWAY MAKEOVER

  • WHERE: Crayola Experience Chandler [3111 W Chandler Blvd Suite 2154]
  • WHEN: Available from now until July 30.
  • COST: $24.99, but you can get $3 off when you buy online.

WESTERN SPIRIT: SCOTTSDALE’S MUSEUM OF THE WEST

FAMILY FUN NIGHTS AT TEMPE POOLS

  • WHERE: McClintock Swimming Pool [ 1830 W. Del Rio Dr.] in Tempe
  • WHEN: Saturday, July 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • COST: Free. “Capacity is limited. Admission is first-come, first-serve", according to the city of Tempe.

HERITAGE FAMILY DAYS

  • WHERE: 113 N. Sixth St. in Phoenix
  • WHEN: Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • COST: Free

LOGIC: THE COLLEGE PARK TOUR

  • Special guest Juicy J
  • WHERE: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix
  • WHEN: Friday, June 30, at 8 p.m.
  • COST: Tickets start at $39.50

KELSEA BALLERINI - HEARTFIRST TOUR

  • WHERE: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix
  • WHEN: Saturday, July 1, at 8 p.m.
  • COST: Tickets start at $113

PIERCE THE VEIL & THE USED: CREATIVE CONTROL TOUR

  • WHERE: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix
  • WHEN: Sunday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m.
  • COST: Tickets start at $164

FISH & SIPS AT ODYSEA AQUARIUM [21+ event]

  • WHERE: OdySea Aquarium [9500 East Vía de Ventura Suite A-100] in Scottsdale
  • WHEN: Friday, June 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • COST: $31.45

RED, WHITE & CHOO & CHOO

  • WHERE: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [ 7301 E. Indian Bend Rd.] in Scottsdale
  • WHEN: Sunday, July 2 - games & activities are available from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • COST: $15 for anyone 13 and up, $5 for ages 3 – 12, and children ages 2 and under enter for free. Tickets are available online.

LIGHT UP THE SKY INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

  • WHERE: Phoenix Raceway [7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.] in Avondale
  • WHEN: Saturday, July 1- from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks to start at 8:25 p.m.
  • COST: FREE general admission, VIP tickets start at $35.

SUNSET CONCERT SERIES/ FIREWORKS SHOW

  • Forty8 Live! is hosting a Sunset Concert Series - every Saturday until August 5. The July 1 tribute band concert will have a firework show to celebrate Independence Day.
  • WHERE: Phoenix Events Complex [2209 N 99th Ave.]
  • WHEN: Saturday, July 1, at 6 p.m.
  • COST: general admission $15, general admission [4-pack] $45 and the season pass to the concert series is $70.
