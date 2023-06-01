EVENTS: ghost tours, Ballet Etudes Academy Annual Showcase, exhibits and more

PHOENIX, AZ — From exploring the East Valley on ‘spirit animal’ to watching ballet with the family and heading out to experience First Friday’s free museum entries - here’s where to go this weekend:

RYDABLES GHOST & HISTORY TOURS



Ride a ‘spirit animal’ in Mesa. Rydables has a new 90-minute Midnight Ghost Tour and a Wild West & Beyond tour that highlights the 'history' of downtown Mesa.

and a tour that highlights the 'history' of downtown Mesa. Date: slotted tour times, click here.

Location: Downtown Mesa, click here for tour options.

Cost:Tickets start at $39, kiddos that are two and under ride for free.

BALLET ETUDES ACADEMY ANNUAL SHOWCASE



More than 200 dancers will hit the stage for Ballet Etudes Academy Annual Showcase. “You will see a variety of selections- from tap, to jazz, contemporary, modern, and of course what we do the most- ballet,” said Aliece Bergan, instructor at Ballet Etudes Academy.

Date: Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m.

Location: Chandler Center for the Arts Tickets [250 North Arizona Avenue]

Cost: $15

PHOENIX GAY MEN'S CHORUS: BORN TO BE BRAVE



Kick off pride month at the Tempe Center for the Arts, the Phoenix Gay Men's chorus presents its ‘Born to be Brave’ concerts. “So, we’ve got stage lighting, we’ve got dancing, we’ve got signing, we’ve got comedy, we’ve got emotional moments… it’s just a real power packed 2 hours,” shared Brandon Sours with ABC15.

Date: Three show times- June 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m./ June 4 at 2 p.m.

Location: Tempe Center for the Arts [700 W. Rio Salado Parkway]

Cost: $15 - $30

MARIACHI SOL DE MÉXICO DE JÓSE HERNÁNDEZ



Date: Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m.

Location: Piper Repertory Theater [One East Main St] in Mesa

Cost: Tickets start at $66.50

PHOENIX FAN FUSION



Date: June 2-4

Location: Phoenix Convention Center [100 N Third Street]

Cost: Tickets start at $20, kids 2 and under enter for free.

THE RITE OF SPRING 2023



Date: Tuesdays through Saturdays, June 3.

Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

Cost: Ticket prices vary from $60-$105

‘SUBSTANCE OF STARS’



See the stars like never before at the Heard Museum’s sky-dome. the new exhibit, ‘Substance of Stars’ focuses on sky knowledge and spiritual values of four indigenous communities.

Date: Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Heard Museum [2301 North Central Avenue]

Cost:

Tickets run from $9- $22.50.

Free admission, June 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

EXPERIENCE ART, MUSEUMS FOR FREE

The Heard Museum has free admission from 4 to 8 p.m. every first Friday of the month and the fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June through August. American Indians receive free admission daily with ID.

You can stroll the Japanese Friendship Gardens for free on the first Friday of each month.

If you have a Phoenix Library card, the Act One culture passes provide two free admissions any time to many of the above places as well as Arcosanti and the Arizona Science Center. It's first come, first serve and you can check out passes twice a month.