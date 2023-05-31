Watch Now
Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin & Pitbull to bring 'The Trilogy Tour’ to Phoenix

The international artists will perform at Footprint Center
Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin & Pitbull coming to Phoenix, Arizona.
Posted at 9:45 AM, May 31, 2023
PHOENIX — Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin & Pitbull are set for the 19-city 'The Trilogy Tour,’ and get ready- Phoenix is one of their stops!

"Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull is very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it's going to be epic,” said Ricky Martin in a press release sent to ABC15.

IF YOU GO

  • Concert date: Saturday, November 25.
  • Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
  • Presale: “Verified Fan will be fans’ best shot at tickets. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET for the Verified Fan presale here. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, June 7,” read a LiveNation tour announcement release.
  • Tickets to the general public: Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.
