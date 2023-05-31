Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin & Pitbull to bring 'The Trilogy Tour’ to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin & Pitbull are set for the 19-city 'The Trilogy Tour,’ and get ready- Phoenix is one of their stops!
#TtrilogyTour Is going to be on fire. Join us 🔥 @enriqueiglesias @pitbull 🙌https://t.co/jzIPK1kxqS pic.twitter.com/TrA56swL03— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) May 31, 2023
"Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull is very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it's going to be epic,” said Ricky Martin in a press release sent to ABC15.
IF YOU GO
- Concert date: Saturday, November 25.
- Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
- Presale: “Verified Fan will be fans’ best shot at tickets. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET for the Verified Fan presale here. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, June 7,” read a LiveNation tour announcement release.
- Tickets to the general public: Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.