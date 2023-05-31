Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin & Pitbull to bring 'The Trilogy Tour’ to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin & Pitbull are set for the 19-city 'The Trilogy Tour,’ and get ready- Phoenix is one of their stops!

"Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull is very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it's going to be epic,” said Ricky Martin in a press release sent to ABC15.

IF YOU GO

