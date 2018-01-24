Elton John bringing his farewell 'Yellow Brick Road' tour to Gila River Arena January 2019

PHOENIX - Sir Elton John is hitting the road for the last time.

The award-winning singer announced his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, a three-year, 300-date tour that will take him to North America, Asia, Europe, Australia and South America.

"Performing live fuels me and I'm ecstatic to humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe," the singer said in a news release. "I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour."

The tour is scheduled to stop at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Jan. 26, 2019. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 2, 2018, at 10 a.m.

American Express cardholders will be able to purchase advanced tickets at 10 a.m. Jan. 25, 2018 through 10 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Presale tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, Ticketmaster's system to prevent bots and scalpers from buying hot-ticketed shows. Registration is required and does not guarantee you will get tickets.

Registration opens Wednesday, Jan. 24, and ends Saturday, Jan. 27. Presale will then start Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. and end Jan. 31 at 10 p.m., according to a news release.

"After the tour finishes, I'm very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children," the singer said.

Over his career, Elton John has won five Grammy's and been nominated 34 times, won a Tony Award, and the Academy Award for original score in 1994 for The Lion King's "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?" He also wrote the music for Billy Elliot, The Musical.

He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

Aside from his music, he started the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992 and has raised more than $400 million, the news release said.

You can visit https://www.eltonjohn.com/ for more information.