‘Electric Pickle,’ announces new opening date for its entertainment venue in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — ‘Electric Pickle' has ‘entertainment’ as its top priority- and they’re not just focusing on the sport of pickleball once they open in Tempe.

“We'll have DJs, live bands, big corporate rentals, Bocce Ball, [a] bougie club on the second floor that will both be private yet open to the public. And it's, really, it's like an all-in kind of compassing entertainment venue,” said Paul Frederick, the founder and co-CEO of Electric Pickle and Eureka! Restaurant Group, in a previous interview with ABC15.

The company will debut its Arizona location in the Emerald Center near Interstate 10 and Warner Road in Tempe.

‘Electric Pickle’ had plans to originally open on December 16, then December 23 but it is now aiming to open on January 6, 2025.

The venue will be compromised by a two-story building that will hold a restaurant, and the premise will house nine pickleball courts with a view that might make you think that you’re not in the Valley.

“It’s going to look like as if you were whisked away from the heat into like Tulum. [There will be a ]lot of landscape, it's very lush. There [are] a lot of water features. There [are] fire features at night, and it's somewhat of a kind of a vacation spot, if you will. And that's the whole it's part of that whole entertainment factor that we're going for, [it's] to let people escape from their everyday life and come to a place that's fun, that's hospitable, and we are here to take care of you,” expressed Frederick, to ABC15.

Brick & West | Electric Pickle Rendering: Greenery throughout the entertainment concept.

According to Frederick, the restaurant menu will have a wide range of options.

“Our ethos is global comfort cuisines, or like global eclectic food. And we do different recipes from around the world,” shared Frederick. “So, it could be Korean bowl [,] Mexico City tacos, Neapolitan pizzas, U.S. sandwiches and burgers, […] we have sushi rolls too. So, it's, it's really a little bit for everything, but it's well merchandise. So, there is something for everybody. We call it a good ‘barbell menu,’ which means from one end of the barbell to the other, there's something for everybody, and it's very approachable in price point.

This Tempe location not only marks its Arizona debut but also its U.S. flagship as the company plans to open more in the country.

Here’s how the new concept is projected to look

Brick & West | Electric Pickle According to Frederick, ‘there [will] be a big focus on live entertainment on Thursdays and Fridays and Saturday nights.’ This is an aerial rendering of the venue with nine pickleball courts.

Brick & West | Electric Pickle Interior rendering of ‘Electric Pickle,’ which features a large seating area near a bar.

Brick & West | Electric Pickle Rendering of some of its pickleball courts.