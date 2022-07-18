PHOENIX, AZ — The family-owned eatery El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant & Bar is set to open its second location in Phoenix. The new location will open in The Melrose District this summer.

According to owner Esperanza Luzcando, the second location [4414 N 7th Ave.] has been in the works for almost four years and is slated to finally open by the end of July or August 2022.

Here’s a first look at the new location:

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

According to Luzcando, this new storefront will continue to offer El Chullo’s original and traditional dishes, but there are new “platters” in the works.

El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant & Bar | Esperanza Luzcando



“Peruvian food is now considered one of the richest foods in the world. It's [a] fusion of various types of flavors…we have a lot of influence from Chinese food, in Italian food, in African food, in Spanish food,” said Luzcando. “So, these foods have been merged together with the Andina Peruana food and came out with the result of the Criolla Peruana food.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

FAMILY-RUN BUSINESS

The Melrose District location will be the second restaurant in the Valley for the family.

“We decided to open a Peruvian restaurant…because there were not many Peruvian restaurants and we wanted to make our culture, our food, [and] our traditions known,” said Luzcando.

The first “El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant & Bar” location is temporarily closed due to a fire that caused damage to its kitchen area. The family expects to reopen this location by the end of the year.

When it reopens, you can head to 2605 N 7th St. in Phoenix.