Eegee's is almost ready to open its restaurant in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Eegee's is almost ready to open its second restaurant in the East Valley, months after making its return to the Phoenix metro with its restaurant in Gilbert.

The Tucson-based fast-food restaurant will open its latest restaurant on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in Mesa, near U.S. 60 and Crismon Road. Over the summer, eegee's opened its debut restaurant in Gilbert, near Baseline and Val Vista roads.

The Mesa location will feature a prototype design for future eegee's restaurants, which include an eegee's-only drive-thru window for those ordering one of its frozen fruit drinks, a walk-up window, and dining room with indoor-outdoor garage-style doors. The building itself is also made of structural insulated panels, which are reportedly made from renewable sources and allow for faster construction.

CEO Ron Petty previously told ABC15 that he has at least a dozen restaurants in mind for the Phoenix area, including locations expected to open in Gilbert, Phoenix, and Scottsdale. For comparison, eegee's has more than 25 locations in the general Tucson area.

"We were thrilled with the welcome we received at the debut of eegee’s in Gilbert," Petty said in a written statement. “Our goal is to build on this momentum, bringing our unique offering to more neighborhoods across metro Phoenix, starting with the East Valley."

While eegee's is known for its signature fruit drink, called eegee's, the restaurant also has sub sandwiches, grinders, salads, and fries.

IF YOU GO:

Eegee's - Mesa

1460 S Crismon Rd., Mesa, AZ 85209