Easter and Passover events in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX, AZ — Easter is this weekend and Passover begins Friday! If you’re looking for an egg hunt, a family event or even a great brunch spot to celebrate… here’s our round-up of the best spots to celebrate this weekend's holidays.
Balloon Bunny Blast 2022
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Road]
Time: April 15 & 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Cost: Adult ($15), Kids ($10) and Kids under three are free.
If you go, here’s what you can expect to see: hot air balloons, a free Bunny Hop Kids Zone, petting zoo and Easter Bunny photo opportunities.
“The Valley's largest Easter egg hunt”
Where: Bell Bank Park [1 Legacy Drive, Mesa, AZ 85212]
When: April 16
If you go, here’s what you can expect: over 12,000 filled eggs will be spread across the fields and other fun activities will be happening at Bell Bank Park.
Easter egg hunt times:
- 10-10:30 a.m. (ages 0-6)
- 11– 11:30 a.m. (ages 7-12)
- 12– 12:30 a.m. (ages 13-17)
- 1– 1:30 p.m. (18 years of age and older)
Easter Fun in Peoria
Where: Peoria Sports Complex, located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave.
Where: April 16 from 8 a.m. to noon.
If you go: You’ll have a chance to take a picture with Mr. & Mrs. Easter Bunny, there will be a flower growing kit station and the kiddos can collect eggs and goodies.
“Easter Egg Extravaganza” in downtown Mesa
Time: April 16 beginning at 10 a.m. - “until the 5,000 hidden eggs are all gone”.
Where: 100 N. Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
Cost: FREE
Family Easter Celebration in Chandler
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Snedigar Sportsplex [4500 S. Basha Road].
If you go: kids up to nine years of age can participate in the egg hunt, so make sure to bring your own basket!
Cost: FREE
Easter at the Farm: Egg Hunt, Egg Toss, Games & Food Truck Fun!
Where: Hunkapi Farms [12051 North 96th Street in Scottsdale].
Time: April 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cost: FREE - $20.
“Family Fun AZ Great Egg Hunt”
Where: OdySea Aquarium [9500 E. Via de Ventura, A100]
Time: April 16 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
If you go: Two Easter egg hunts for the kids, face painting, interactive games, live entertainment and more.
Cost: FREE
Easter at the Princess
Where: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess [7575 E Princess Drive]
When: April 17
Cost: Brunch (Adults $145 &Children $68), photos with the Easter bunny ($40), and an Easter basket costs $78.
PHXteens Fun Friday- Egg Hunt
Teens up to 17 years-of-age can participate in this city egg hunt.
When: April 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Sunnyslope Youth Center [ 1702 W. Peoria Avenue].
Cost: FREE
“Hide & Peep” at the Scottsdale Quarter
When: April 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: 15059 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 205
Cost: $5.
EASTER FOOD SPECIALS
2022 Easter Musical Lunch: Pizza Buffet + Mighty Wurlitzer Concert
Where: Organ Stop Pizza [1149 E Southern Ave].
Time: April 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: All you can eat pizza buffet and salad, plus unlimited soft drinks. Adult Admission is $15 (includes tax) & Children 3-9 years-of-age are $13 (includes tax).
Easter Brunch Buffet at The Wigwam
Time: April 17 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: 300 East Wigwam Blvd in Litchfield Park, Arizona.
Cost: $65+ per adult and $26+ for children ages 4-12; reservations are required.
Easter Brunch at Santé in Scottsdale
Time: April 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 15507 N Scottsdale Rd
Cost: $75 per person
Fired Pie
Online or dine-in: receive 20% off with code BUNNY22.
Enjoy STK Steakhouse’s Easter specials
Where: 7134 E Stetson Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
When: April 16 &17
Easter specials include: Truffle Steak and Egg ($52), Hot Chicken & Waffle ($27), Dungeness Crab Deviled Eggs ($34), Slow Roasted Prime Rib ($73) and Colorado Lamb T-Bones ($67).
Chompie’s Celebrates Easter
When: April 17
Easter specials include: Easter Brunch serves four for $79.99 and “The Feast” serves eight for $129.99.
Where: Chompie’s restaurants across the Valley.
Hash Kitchen celebrates Easter
When: Easter Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Hash Kitchen’s across the Valley.
Easter specials include: Banana Split Brioche ($14), Smoked Salmon frittata ($17), build-your-own Bloody Mary bar ($14), Hash Kitchen’s Mimosa Flight ($16) and the Billionaire’s Bacon ($16) topped with 24k gold flakes.
Sunday Easter at the Phoenix City Grille
When: April 17
Where: 5816 N. 16th Street in Phoenix.
Take a glimpse into the brunch and dinner specials: Smoked Lamb French Dip ($19), Chile Relleno Quiche ($14), Catch: Chula Seafood Halibut ($25), Argentine Cowboy Steak ($43) and the Pan-Seared Chula Seafood Alaskan Halibut ($36).
Match Market & Bar
When: April 17
Where: 1100 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Easter specials: Vegan Pinstripe Agnolotti ($25), Pistachio Crusted Lamb Rack ($28), Pork Shank ($27) and the Limoncello Mojito ($12).
Easter at Zinqué
When: April 17 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 4712 N Goldwater Blvd Suite 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Food to try: Quinoa Breakfast Burrito ($12), Crispy Sunny Eggs ($15), Zucchini Egg White Frittata Plate ($14) and the bottomless mimosas for $24.
PASSOVER EVENTS:
Passover Tot Shabbat
When: Friday, April 15 at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Cactus Park, 7202 E. Cactus Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254
$20 registration fee per family.
Passover Seders At CBT
When: April 15 at 6:30 p.m. & April 16 at 8 p.m.
Where: 6529 East Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Members: Adults $75, Children $45
Non-members: Adults $90, Children $55
Pesach at Chabad of Scottsdale
When: April 15-23
Where: 10215 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253
RSVP required