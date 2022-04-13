Easter and Passover events in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX, AZ — Easter is this weekend and Passover begins Friday! If you’re looking for an egg hunt, a family event or even a great brunch spot to celebrate… here’s our round-up of the best spots to celebrate this weekend's holidays.

Balloon Bunny Blast 2022

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Road]

Time: April 15 & 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Cost: Adult ($15), Kids ($10) and Kids under three are free.

If you go, here’s what you can expect to see: hot air balloons, a free Bunny Hop Kids Zone, petting zoo and Easter Bunny photo opportunities.

“The Valley's largest Easter egg hunt”

Where: Bell Bank Park [1 Legacy Drive, Mesa, AZ 85212]

When: April 16

If you go, here’s what you can expect: over 12,000 filled eggs will be spread across the fields and other fun activities will be happening at Bell Bank Park.

Easter egg hunt times:



10-10:30 a.m. (ages 0-6)

11– 11:30 a.m. (ages 7-12)

12– 12:30 a.m. (ages 13-17)

1– 1:30 p.m. (18 years of age and older)

Easter Fun in Peoria

Where: Peoria Sports Complex, located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave.

Where: April 16 from 8 a.m. to noon.

If you go: You’ll have a chance to take a picture with Mr. & Mrs. Easter Bunny, there will be a flower growing kit station and the kiddos can collect eggs and goodies.

“Easter Egg Extravaganza” in downtown Mesa

Time: April 16 beginning at 10 a.m. - “until the 5,000 hidden eggs are all gone”.

Where: 100 N. Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85201

Cost: FREE

Family Easter Celebration in Chandler

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Snedigar Sportsplex [4500 S. Basha Road].

If you go: kids up to nine years of age can participate in the egg hunt, so make sure to bring your own basket!

Cost: FREE

Easter at the Farm: Egg Hunt, Egg Toss, Games & Food Truck Fun!

Where: Hunkapi Farms [12051 North 96th Street in Scottsdale].

Time: April 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: FREE - $20.

“Family Fun AZ Great Egg Hunt”

Where: OdySea Aquarium [9500 E. Via de Ventura, A100]

Time: April 16 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

If you go: Two Easter egg hunts for the kids, face painting, interactive games, live entertainment and more.

Cost: FREE

Easter at the Princess

Where: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess [7575 E Princess Drive]

When: April 17

Cost: Brunch (Adults $145 &Children $68), photos with the Easter bunny ($40), and an Easter basket costs $78.

PHXteens Fun Friday- Egg Hunt

Teens up to 17 years-of-age can participate in this city egg hunt.

When: April 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sunnyslope Youth Center [ 1702 W. Peoria Avenue].

Cost: FREE

“Hide & Peep” at the Scottsdale Quarter

When: April 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: 15059 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 205

Cost: $5.

EASTER FOOD SPECIALS

2022 Easter Musical Lunch: Pizza Buffet + Mighty Wurlitzer Concert

Where: Organ Stop Pizza [1149 E Southern Ave].

Time: April 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: All you can eat pizza buffet and salad, plus unlimited soft drinks. Adult Admission is $15 (includes tax) & Children 3-9 years-of-age are $13 (includes tax).

Easter Brunch Buffet at The Wigwam

Time: April 17 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: 300 East Wigwam Blvd in Litchfield Park, Arizona.

Cost: $65+ per adult and $26+ for children ages 4-12; reservations are required.

Easter Brunch at Santé in Scottsdale

Time: April 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Cost: $75 per person

Fired Pie

Online or dine-in: receive 20% off with code BUNNY22.

Enjoy STK Steakhouse’s Easter specials

Where: 7134 E Stetson Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

When: April 16 &17

Easter specials include: Truffle Steak and Egg ($52), Hot Chicken & Waffle ($27), Dungeness Crab Deviled Eggs ($34), Slow Roasted Prime Rib ($73) and Colorado Lamb T-Bones ($67).

Chompie’s Celebrates Easter

When: April 17

Easter specials include: Easter Brunch serves four for $79.99 and “The Feast” serves eight for $129.99.

Where: Chompie’s restaurants across the Valley.

Hash Kitchen celebrates Easter

When: Easter Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Hash Kitchen’s across the Valley.

Easter specials include: Banana Split Brioche ($14), Smoked Salmon frittata ($17), build-your-own Bloody Mary bar ($14), Hash Kitchen’s Mimosa Flight ($16) and the Billionaire’s Bacon ($16) topped with 24k gold flakes.

Sunday Easter at the Phoenix City Grille

When: April 17

Where: 5816 N. 16th Street in Phoenix.

Take a glimpse into the brunch and dinner specials: Smoked Lamb French Dip ($19), Chile Relleno Quiche ($14), Catch: Chula Seafood Halibut ($25), Argentine Cowboy Steak ($43) and the Pan-Seared Chula Seafood Alaskan Halibut ($36).

Match Market & Bar

When: April 17

Where: 1100 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Easter specials: Vegan Pinstripe Agnolotti ($25), Pistachio Crusted Lamb Rack ($28), Pork Shank ($27) and the Limoncello Mojito ($12).

Easter at Zinqué

When: April 17 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 4712 N Goldwater Blvd Suite 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Food to try: Quinoa Breakfast Burrito ($12), Crispy Sunny Eggs ($15), Zucchini Egg White Frittata Plate ($14) and the bottomless mimosas for $24.

PASSOVER EVENTS:

Passover Tot Shabbat

When: Friday, April 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Cactus Park, 7202 E. Cactus Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254

$20 registration fee per family.

Passover Seders At CBT

When: April 15 at 6:30 p.m. & April 16 at 8 p.m.

Where: 6529 East Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Members: Adults $75, Children $45

Non-members: Adults $90, Children $55

Pesach at Chabad of Scottsdale

When: April 15-23

Where: 10215 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

RSVP required

