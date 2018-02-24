Dutch Bros. celebrating grand opening in Ahwatukee with $1 drinks

PHOENIX - Dutch Bros. will open its latest location in Ahwatukee on Saturday.

To celebrate the grand opening, 16-ounce drinks will be $1 at that location only, according to a news release. That includes specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, an energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

The coffee shop is near 32nd Street and Chandler Blvd. and will be open from 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Proceeds from the day will be donated to Desert Vista High School, the release said.

There are at least ten Dutch Bros. locations in the Valley and all of them are owned by Jim Thompson. He plans to open a total of twenty.

Construction has already begun on another location at Val Vista Drive and Loop 202 (SanTan Freeway).

IF YOU GO:

Dutch Bros. - Ahwatukee

3125 E. Chandler Blvd. Phoenix AZ 85048

Hours: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.