Dulce Churro Cafe opens second spot in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Three years after Dulce Churro Cafe made its debut in Gilbert, the do-it-yourself churro shop has expanded with a second location in Chandler.

A soft opening for the Chandler location was held over the weekend. It is located near Alma School Road and Chandler Boulevard in the same shopping complex as Filberto's Mexican Food.

Dulce Churro Cafe has a variety of churro creations, including the original cinnamon-sugar churro, loop churros, filled churros, churro bites, bowls, or as an ice cream sandwich.

Related: Where to get fair-inspired food around the Valley

There are six fillings: dulce de leche, Nutella, Bavarian cream, peanut butter, strawberry, and lemon. They also have a handful of sauces and toppings, such as chocolate, Fruity Pebbles cereal, and sprinkles.

Owner Jared Naumann opened the dessert concept in 2018, near Higley and Baseline roads, after a trip to Spain.

"As soon as I dipped that churro into the hot chocolate and tasted it. [I thought] 'Oh, I gotta bring this to the United States,'" he told ABC15 in 2018.

He told ABC15 he found a "churro school" where he learned how to make the dough and what equipment he would need.

Since opening, the churro shop was featured on the Cooking Channel's "Man vs. Food."