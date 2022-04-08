Drive your own car on Phoenix Raceway for charity this weekend

AVONDALE, AZ — It’s not often you can drive in the tracks of NASCAR champions, but the Phoenix Raceway is opening the opportunity Saturday for a charity fundraiser.

For a $30 donation to Arizona Accelerator Charities, people can drive their own personal vehicles around the 1-mile championship track. Every dollar goes to charity.

“At the end of the day, you're driving around a racetrack where our NASCAR drivers just completed a few weeks ago and will eventually crown for champions this November,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “Not a lot of people get to say that they were able to actually drive in the same tire tracks as those NASCAR drivers, so that's just a lot of fun, it's unique, and, again, it's such a great way to give back to the community.”

Arizona Accelerator Charities’ mission is to accelerate the development of children in Arizona by supporting education, children, families of military members and military veterans, and life enrichment programs for children and families in our community.

Event coordinators suggest you register and schedule a time slot in advance at phoenixraceway.com/tracklaps. The event runs from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

To participate in Track Laps for Charity, the Phoenix Raceway says:

