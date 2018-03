The 90th Academy Awards are on Sunday!

Late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, will once against host the annual awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California -- hopefully with no envelope malfunctions this year.

Whether you're watching the show at home or with friends, you can download the official Oscar ballot and make your predictions. View the nominees.

Then watch the show on Sunday, March 4 at 6 p.m. on ABC15 to see how your predictions stack up.