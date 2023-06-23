Doja Cat coming to the Valley in November

PHOENIX — Doja Cat has announced a new concert tour with a stop in the Valley later this year.

“The Scarlet Tour” kicks off on Oct. 31, 2023.

She’s set to perform with Doechii at Phoenix’s Footprint Center on Nov. 8. Ice Spice will be her guest on other tour dates.

Fans can register for pre-sale tickets now through Sunday, June 25. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting Wednesday, June 28. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on-sale starting Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.