Doja Cat coming to the Valley in November

She's touring with Ice Spice and Doechii
FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music &amp; Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. The rapper/singer Doja Cat — the Grammy award winner, fashion muse, and creator of many TikTok hits — is set to embark on a 2023 North American tour this fall. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 10:10:57-04

PHOENIX — Doja Cat has announced a new concert tour with a stop in the Valley later this year.

“The Scarlet Tour” kicks off on Oct. 31, 2023.

She’s set to perform with Doechii at Phoenix’s Footprint Center on Nov. 8. Ice Spice will be her guest on other tour dates.

Fans can register for pre-sale tickets now through Sunday, June 25. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting Wednesday, June 28. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on-sale starting Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

