Diwali festivals to be held in November in the Valley

It's known as the festival of lights.

Bright colors, candles, and sweets help more than a billion people mark the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Rambha Singh is the Founder and President of Arizona Rajput which will be putting on a Diwali celebration in Mesa. She is also a Valley business owner running her own day spa and restaurant in Chandler.

“On behalf of all the Indians and India, we wish you a very happy Diwali,” offered Singh when ABC15 caught up with her in Mesa.

Singh explained that during the Diwali celebration, it's customary to “…buy new clothes, ornaments, and variety of sweets."

The five-day celebration marks the victory of light over darkness.

Satyendra Singh also helps organize the East Valley celebrations. He said fireworks are very popular for Diwali. In fact, it's one of his favorite memories from India.

"Drying them in the sun because the more you dry in the sun, the more sound they will make,” Singh recalled.

Many Indian markets will have products out for Diwali. That may include flower garlands, decorations, and a clay or mud pot called a Diya. It’s customary to put oil in the small pots and light it, or they sell Diyas that come pre-lit. That's what we found when we stopped by Lotus Market in Mesa which also had a display of varied Indian sweet treats for the celebration.

Rambha and Satyendra are part of a growing Indian community in Arizona.

Indians are the third biggest immigrant group in the state, according to research by the American Immigration Council published in 2020.

Singh said, "I expected Indians to be in Arizona when I moved here, but definitely there were not a lot."

That was more than 20 years ago. They've seen the change going from only a few stores to many more.

"Now we have 200-plus Indian restaurants and at least 60-70 Indian groceries and clothing stores,” Satyendra said.

Diwali is celebrated by Jains and Sikhs too., but Hinduism is the main religion practiced in India. And the 2010 U.S. Religion Census showed Hinduism is the second-largest religion in Arizona after Christianity. The census is taken every 10 years and the 2020 census could show continued growth when it’s released later in the fall.

But the growth is evident with more Hindu temples popping up around the Valley. Satyendra said, ”that shows how the Indian community has grown up."

Typically, the holiday calls for gatherings at home and in the community.

The Arizona Rajput Diwali Fest will happen Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. There'll be prayer or puja to start, food, and lots of dancing.

About the entertainment, Singh added, "Indian classical dances and the Bollywood dancers...everyone loves Bollywood."

For ticket information, click here.

The India Association of Phoenix is hosting a large event called Discover India that is open to all as well. That will be held on November 13 in Gilbert. Click here for updated information.