Disney offering a month-long worldwide tour to theme parks, famous landmarks

Disney is offering superfans the vacation of a lifetime next summer, but it comes with a hefty price tag!

Seventy-five people can enjoy a month-long private jet adventure stopping at every Disney theme park in the world and other famous landmarks.

Disney Adventures says travelers will get meals by a private chef aboard a VIP Boeing 757, world-class stays in places like Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Marriott Mena House in Cairo, Egypt.

In between trips to Disney parks around the world and stays at fabulous hotels and resorts, you can explore the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza, and the Eiffel Tower, go on safaris, cruises, private tours, and more.

Of course, there will also be behind-the-scenes and exclusive access to Disney events.

The trip kicks off on July 9, 2023, and concludes on Aug. 1, 2023.

Tickets start at about $110,000 per person. See the full itinerary here.