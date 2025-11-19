Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Discover Valley Christmas pop-up bars overflowing with festive holiday décor and unique limited-time cocktails

Here are some jolly “tree-mendous” spots to check out — for those 21 and over
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Many bars and restaurants are holiday-decorated with lights, ornaments, and tinsel, offering festive cocktails in themed cups!

We've compiled a list of spots to enjoy with friends and family—just remember your ID, as most are 21+ venues.

And remember, never drink and drive; book an Uber, Lyft, have a sober friend drive you home, or choose another ride-share service to end the night safely.

Feliz Navidad Cantina

A 90-minute special holiday experience at Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill in Scottsdale! The holiday pop-up starts on November 28. The experience and decor is said to remain available until the end of January.

To book, guests must call between 11 a.m.–4 p.m. as they do not take reservations via voicemail or email.

Address: 9397 E Shea Blvd #115, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

Feliz Navidad Cantina at Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill.
Feliz Navidad Cantina at Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill.

Bar Blitzen

Culinary Dropout’s holiday pop-up returns to two of its Valley locations from November 19 to January 3, 2026, featuring festive cocktails, lavish décor, and holiday fun at The Coop.

Culinary Dropout’s Bar Blitzen.
Culinary Dropout’s Bar Blitzen.

  • Gilbert location: 383 N. Gilbert Road.
  • Tempe location: 149 S. Farmer Ave.
Bar Blitzen's festive drinks.

Limited-time cocktails at Valley bars and restaurants

  • THE HENRY: From November 28 to December 30, The Henry's Arcadia and Uptown Phoenix locations will serve signature holiday cocktails, including Whiskey & Doughnuts ($17), Spiced Pear Cosmopolitan ($17), and the Polar Espress-Oh Martini.
Whiskey & Doughnuts, olar Espress-Oh Martini, and the Spiced Pear Cosmopolitan served at The Henry locations.
Whiskey & Doughnuts, olar Espress-Oh Martini, and the Spiced Pear Cosmopolitan served at The Henry locations.

  • Blanco Cocina + Cantina will serve holiday cocktails and margarita trees from November 28 to December 31, including Primo Eduardo’s Eggnog ($15), Goodnight Mrs. Santa’s Sister ($15), and Don Juan’s Spiced Cider ($16).
The names of the drinks correspond to the images, from left to right and top to bottom: Goodnight Mrs. Santa’s Sister, Primo Eduardo’s Eggnog, and Don Juan’s Spiced Cider.
The names of the drinks correspond to the images, from left to right and top to bottom: Goodnight Mrs. Santa’s Sister, Primo Eduardo’s Eggnog, and Don Juan’s Spiced Cider.

Trophy Room’s “Holiday Gingerbread Dreams": Cocktails.
Trophy Room’s “Holiday Gingerbread Dreams": Cocktails.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch, pause, record & replay live sports with Tablo!