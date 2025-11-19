Discover Valley Christmas pop-up bars overflowing with festive holiday décor and unique limited-time cocktails

PHOENIX — Many bars and restaurants are holiday-decorated with lights, ornaments, and tinsel, offering festive cocktails in themed cups!
We've compiled a list of spots to enjoy with friends and family—just remember your ID, as most are 21+ venues.
And remember, never drink and drive; book an Uber, Lyft, have a sober friend drive you home, or choose another ride-share service to end the night safely.
Feliz Navidad Cantina
A 90-minute special holiday experience at Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill in Scottsdale! The holiday pop-up starts on November 28. The experience and decor is said to remain available until the end of January.
To book, guests must call between 11 a.m.–4 p.m. as they do not take reservations via voicemail or email.
Address: 9397 E Shea Blvd #115, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
Bar Blitzen
Culinary Dropout’s holiday pop-up returns to two of its Valley locations from November 19 to January 3, 2026, featuring festive cocktails, lavish décor, and holiday fun at The Coop.
- Gilbert location: 383 N. Gilbert Road.
- Tempe location: 149 S. Farmer Ave.
Limited-time cocktails at Valley bars and restaurants
- THE HENRY: From November 28 to December 30, The Henry's Arcadia and Uptown Phoenix locations will serve signature holiday cocktails, including Whiskey & Doughnuts ($17), Spiced Pear Cosmopolitan ($17), and the Polar Espress-Oh Martini.
- Blanco Cocina + Cantina will serve holiday cocktails and margarita trees from November 28 to December 31, including Primo Eduardo’s Eggnog ($15), Goodnight Mrs. Santa’s Sister ($15), and Don Juan’s Spiced Cider ($16).
- Trophy Room’s “Holiday Gingerbread Dreams”: From November 4 to December 31, the cocktail experience—where guests are not allowed to bring in their phones— promises to transform its space into a “whimsical, dreamlike gingerbread world.” Reservations are needed for this 90-minute experience. Guests will check in at the Wren & Wolf located at 2 N Central Ave, Suite 101, in Phoenix.