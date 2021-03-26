Menu

Design Space at ASU: ASU students helping create a sensory drive-thru art experience

Posted at 7:00 AM, Mar 26, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University design students have partnered with ASU Gammage and a couple of professional companies to build and create a drive-through sensory art experience in Tempe.

Called Design Space, the drive-thru exhibit is being built within the ASU Packard Drive parking structure, near Sixth St. and Packard Drive, and will take over multiple levels, a news release said.

The experience is described on the website as a mile-long museum that will "take riders on a journey from our world to outer space."

It is scheduled to run for three weeks, April 9-25, in the evenings. There are three time slots per night -- 7 p.m., 8 p.m, and 9 p.m., according to the website.

Tickets are $40 per vehicle and can be bought at www.ASUGammage.com/designspace. The max vehicle height is eight feet.

Students within ASU's Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts are working with professionals at Video West, Lightswitch, and Hybycozo.

