Deals and freebies around the Valley to celebrate Father’s Day

PHOENIX, AZ — If you're looking for ways to celebrate and enjoy this Father's Day Sunday with your dad, you’re going to want to check out this list that we’ve created on the deals and freebies being offered this weekend!

AZ Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins



WHEN: Sunday, June 19, at 1:10 PM

The first 15,000 dads at the game will receive a Hawaiian shirt courtesy of COX.

Children’s Museum of Phoenix



WHEN: Sunday, June 19, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

COST: Free admission to dads and granddads on Father’s Day

WHERE: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N. 7th Street.]

Macayo’s Mexican Food has a gift card special



The Mexican restaurant is having a Father's Day Gift Card Special until June 19.

until June 19. Guests can purchase a $50 gift card for just $40.

McArthur’s Restaurant and Bar



According to a press release, dads will get a free brew of their choice alongside any lunch or dinner entrée.

Location: 2400 E. Missouri Ave

Salt River Café



Deal for dads: The Bacon Chili Double Cheeseburger special will be $10.95 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The deal includes tater tots, a soft drink, and an ice cream sandwich.

will be $10.95 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The deal includes tater tots, a soft drink, and an ice cream sandwich. Location: Casino Arizona [524 North 92nd Street]

STK Steakhouse

This local eatery has a couple of deals to treat dad to on June 19! Here’s what STK Steakhouse announced via email to ABC15:



Whiskey & Wagyu Dinner: Choose your choice of Wagyu – Masami Ranch Roasted Bone Marrow ($33), A5 Wagyu Spinalis ($99), A5 Kumaou Wagyu ($39 Strip / $44 Filet) Hanger Steak ($79), Picanha ($84), Rosewood Ranch Gold Ribeye ($134), or Tomahawk ($139) accompanied by Your Daddy’s Manhattan .

. Dad’s Day Brunch: Truffle Steak & Egg ($52), Lobster & Eggs Benedict ($43), Hot Chicken & Waffle ($27).

Location: 7134 E. Stetson Dr.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria



When: From June 13 to June 19

to June 19 $49 deal includes: Large House or Caesar Salad, 18-inch Traditional Cheese Pizza, and a bottle of Tribute Red Wine.



U.S. Egg



June 19 deal: “Father Knows Best” Bloody Mary flight will be $26.95.

Where: At all six Valley locations.

Diego Pops



On June 19, dads can enjoy a beer for a penny with the purchase of an entrée.

Location: 4338 N Scottsdale Rd

Koibito Poke



Deal on June 19: dads can get a free bowl of the same size or smaller with any size bowl purchase. Offer valid for dine-in only.

Where: At all four Valley locations.

Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill



This Sunday, dads eat for free with the purchase of an entrée and can receive a $1 beer with their meal; offer is not valid with the purchase of appetizers, specialty tacos or happy hour menu items.

Location: 9397 E Shea Blvd. Ste. 115

Streets of New York



Dads can get a free dessert with any entrée on June 19; offer valid for dine-in only.

Where: All Valley location.

Phoenix City Grille

