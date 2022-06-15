Deals and freebies around the Valley to celebrate Father’s Day

PHOENIX, AZ — If you're looking for ways to celebrate and enjoy this Father's Day Sunday with your dad, you’re going to want to check out this list that we’ve created on the deals and freebies being offered this weekend!
AZ Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins
- WHEN: Sunday, June 19, at 1:10 PM
- The first 15,000 dads at the game will receive a Hawaiian shirt courtesy of COX.
- WHEN: Sunday, June 19, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- COST: Free admission to dads and granddads on Father’s Day
- WHERE: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N. 7th Street.]
Macayo’s Mexican Food has a gift card special
- The Mexican restaurant is having a Father's Day Gift Card Special until June 19.
- Guests can purchase a $50 gift card for just $40.
- According to a press release, dads will get a free brew of their choice alongside any lunch or dinner entrée.
- Location: 2400 E. Missouri Ave
- Deal for dads: The Bacon Chili Double Cheeseburger special will be $10.95 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The deal includes tater tots, a soft drink, and an ice cream sandwich.
- Location: Casino Arizona [524 North 92nd Street]
STK Steakhouse
This local eatery has a couple of deals to treat dad to on June 19! Here’s what STK Steakhouse announced via email to ABC15:
- Whiskey & Wagyu Dinner: Choose your choice of Wagyu – Masami Ranch Roasted Bone Marrow ($33), A5 Wagyu Spinalis ($99), A5 Kumaou Wagyu ($39 Strip / $44 Filet) Hanger Steak ($79), Picanha ($84), Rosewood Ranch Gold Ribeye ($134), or Tomahawk ($139) accompanied by Your Daddy’s Manhattan.
- Dad’s Day Brunch: Truffle Steak & Egg ($52), Lobster & Eggs Benedict ($43), Hot Chicken & Waffle ($27).
- Location: 7134 E. Stetson Dr.
- When: From June 13 to June 19
- $49 deal includes: Large House or Caesar Salad, 18-inch Traditional Cheese Pizza, and a bottle of Tribute Red Wine.
- June 19 deal: “Father Knows Best” Bloody Mary flight will be $26.95.
- Where: At all six Valley locations.
- On June 19, dads can enjoy a beer for a penny with the purchase of an entrée.
- Location: 4338 N Scottsdale Rd
- Deal on June 19: dads can get a free bowl of the same size or smaller with any size bowl purchase. Offer valid for dine-in only.
- Where: At all four Valley locations.
Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill
- This Sunday, dads eat for free with the purchase of an entrée and can receive a $1 beer with their meal; offer is not valid with the purchase of appetizers, specialty tacos or happy hour menu items.
- Location: 9397 E Shea Blvd. Ste. 115
- Dads can get a free dessert with any entrée on June 19; offer valid for dine-in only.
- Where: All Valley location.
- There will be different specials throughout the day on June 19. Some include: Argentine Ribeye Steak ($24), Smoked Argentine Prime Rib ($45), and the Seafood Pasta ($27).