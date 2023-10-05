D-backs playoff game could impact Guns N' Roses concert next week

PHOENIX — An Arizona Diamondbacks playoff game is likely to impact the upcoming Guns N’ Roses concert in Phoenix.

The rock and roll legends were set to perform at Chase Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11, just days before the end of their world tour in Canada on Oct. 16.

However, with the D-backs in the playoffs, game three is also now set to take place at Chase Field on Oct. 11.

The Diamondbacks will take on the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of their best-of-five series on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Games 1, 2, and 5 will be played in Los Angeles, and games 3 and 4 will be played in Phoenix.

Tickets for the Diamondbacks' home games can be purchased here and Dodgers' home games can be purchased here.

Event officials have yet to make an announcement on what will happen with the Guns N' Roses show. ABC15 has reached out to see if and when it will be rescheduled.

P!NK also has a scheduled concert at Chase Field on Oct. 9, the same day the D-backs are set to play a game at the Dodgers Stadium. There has been no word on whether that event will be impacted by any local playoff events.

