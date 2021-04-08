D-backs Opening Day 2021: What fans need to know before heading to the game

PHOENIX — Opening Day is practically here!

More than a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans -- up to 20,000 of them -- will be allowed inside Chase Field to cheer on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, April 9. The D-backs face the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m.

While the look and feel of the game might be a bit different due to the ongoing pandemic, the D-backs are working to keep the experience as fun as possible with new concessions, promotions, and some of those in-game activities.

Headed to the game? Here is what fans need to know:

Ross D. Franklin/AP Socially distanced fans at Chase Field watch the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Indians during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Masks are required: Fans two and older are required to wear a mask at the game. You can take it off when actively eating or drinking. Face shields are allowed, but you will need to have a mask on as well.

Leave the cash at home: Make sure to download the MLB Ballpark app to purchase tickets, to pay for parking ahead of time, and to order concessions. Chase Field will be a cashless venue for the season. Only debit or credit cards or the mobile app will be used to make purchases.

Clear bag policy: Only clear bags will be allowed through security at Chase Field. Large bags, backpacks, and duffle bags will have to be left at home or in the car. A small clutch purse is OK. You can read more about the requirements, here.

Pod-like seating: Similar to how the D-backs operated during Spring Training, tickets are being sold in groups and groups will be separated from each other. Some seats have been closed with plastic ties to ensure social distancing.

Gates to Chase Field will also open later than usual. For weekday games, Monday - Thursday, gates will open an hour before the first pitch. For Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games, games will open 90 minutes before the first pitch.

WHAT'S NEW AT THE CONCESSION STAND?

Fans can bring their own snacks to the game, such as peanuts, as long as it is sealed and in the clear bag before security. A sealed plastic water bottle or an empty plastic water bottle is also OK.

But, if you're looking forward to getting something to eat at the field, here are some of the new restaurants and items that fans can try.

Gadzooks: The local restaurant will have their signature "festival" tacos, enchiladas, nachos, quesadillas, and margaritas during game days. Gadzooks has two locations at sections 116 and 314.

The Still at Cutwater: San Diego-based Cutwater Spirits will have its canned cocktails for sale at Chase Field, including their vodka mule which will be served in a limited edition D-backs can. It will be located at section 139.

Ultimate Bacon Pub Burger (pictured): Chuck patty, pub beer cheese, bacon, battered onion, barbecue sauce, pickles, potato roll

Poblano Cheesesteak: Shaved Philly Ribeye, American Cheese, fire-roasted poblano chile, barbecue aioli, battered onion straws

Beer Cheese Bratwurst: Beer bratwurst, pub beer cheese, griddled onion, brown mustard, pretzel roll

505 Green Chile, Chicken Bacon and Ranch Tots: Grilled chicken, tots, nacho cheese, bacon, 505 green chile

Danzeisen Dairy Chocolate Mint Chip Stack Shake (pictured): Chocolate milkshake topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, Andes chocolate mints, and mint Oreos.

Fry's Grab N' Go: Fry's will have a grab-and-go stand will small bites, drinks and pre-packaged foods that fans can select and purchase with a debit or credit card. It will be located near section 139.

PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAYS

For the first three homestands, the first 5,000 fans to the games can get a free promotional item.

April 9-11 against Cincinnati Reds: Plastic tote bag with Arizona Diamondbacks logo

April 30 - May 2 against Colorado Rockies: D-backs graffiti cap

May 14-16 against Washington Nationals: Ketel Marte bobblehead

IS THE SANDLOT AND THE KIDS CLUB OPEN?

The Kids Club has been relocated to the main concourse near section 125. The Sandlot is closed for the start of the season.

Visit www.mlb.com/dbacks/ballpark/safety/know-before-you-go for additional safety information.