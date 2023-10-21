Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Ceremonial first pitch: Michael Phelps, the “most decorated Olympian of all time” who holds a total of 28 medals, including 23 gold medals. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

Families embracing the “chaos” and cheering on ‘piña power’ with the purple hair! ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

D-backs fan ready for the first pitch.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

Stephanie Scarim, Diamondbacks fan since “day 1” and continuous season ticket holder in honor of her late friend who was a Ketel Marte fan. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

D. Baxter the Bobcat is the D-backs mascot being held tight for game 5 of the NLCS. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

Rally towel swung high and proud for the game.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

Fans take it personal too, this referring to Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo statement on the Phillies backup catcher allegedly making comments about jumping into pool at Chase Field. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

A Phillies fan in the stands. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

Hats and gloves ready for game time. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

D-backs fans in the stands. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

Different D-backs jerseys are sported at the game, ready for the Serpientes to face the Phillies. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

More than 47,00 fans in the stands for game 5 of the NLCS. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

A Phillie Phanatic hat on a Phillies fan joined by several D-backs fans.



ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

The “Chaos Continues” in the Valley. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

Views from game 5. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

40,000 fans received a “Let’s Go D-backs” Rally Towel to the game. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

A view from the upper concourse at Chase Field that shows a sold out stadium.





ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

Old-school and new school jerseys sported proudly at the game. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

Philly fans present too at the game NLCS game 5.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

Phillies fan decked out in his team’s gear to show support. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

Views from the stands at the sold out game.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

D-backs and a Phillies fan.





ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

Families embracing the “chaos” for the D-backs.





ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

All smiles for postseason at Chase Field.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

Postseason in the Valley.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

"Super D-Backs fan" shows her support. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

“Gurriel is my hero” poster held high in the stands.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

Prev 1 / Ad Next