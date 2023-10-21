Watch Now
D-backs face the Phillies in NLCS Game 5 in front of a sold-out crowd at Chase Field

A look at the "chaos" in Downtown Phoenix for the 2023 postseason

A look at the “chaos” in Downtown Phoenix for the 2023 postseason.

P1010343.JPG Ceremonial first pitch: Michael Phelps, the “most decorated Olympian of all time” who holds a total of 28 medals, including 23 gold medals.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010341.JPG Families embracing the “chaos” and cheering on ‘piña power’ with the purple hair!Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010370.JPG D-backs fan ready for the first pitch.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010321.JPG Stephanie Scarim, Diamondbacks fan since “day 1” and continuous season ticket holder in honor of her late friend who was a Ketel Marte fan.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010380.JPG D. Baxter the Bobcat is the D-backs mascot being held tight for game 5 of the NLCS.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010356.JPG Rally towel swung high and proud for the game.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010410.JPG Fans take it personal too, this referring to Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo statement on the Phillies backup catcher allegedly making comments about jumping into pool at Chase Field.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010388.JPG A Phillies fan in the stands.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010329.JPG Hats and gloves ready for game time.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010338.JPG D-backs fans in the stands.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010361.JPG Different D-backs jerseys are sported at the game, ready for the Serpientes to face the Phillies.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010368.JPG More than 47,00 fans in the stands for game 5 of the NLCS. Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010412.JPG A Phillie Phanatic hat on a Phillies fan joined by several D-backs fans.

Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010348.JPG The “Chaos Continues” in the Valley.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010415.JPG Views from game 5.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010350.JPG 40,000 fans received a “Let’s Go D-backs” Rally Towel to the game.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010416.JPG A view from the upper concourse at Chase Field that shows a sold out stadium.


Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010378.JPG Old-school and new school jerseys sported proudly at the game.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010387.JPG Philly fans present too at the game NLCS game 5.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010393.JPG Phillies fan decked out in his team’s gear to show support.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010382.JPG Views from the stands at the sold out game.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010335.JPG D-backs and a Phillies fan.


Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010384.JPG Families embracing the “chaos” for the D-backs.


Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010326.JPG All smiles for postseason at Chase Field.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010346.JPG Postseason in the Valley.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Super D-backs fan" shows her support. "Super D-Backs fan" shows her support.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez P1010333.JPG “Gurriel is my hero” poster held high in the stands.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

