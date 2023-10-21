D-backs face the Phillies in NLCS Game 5 in front of a sold-out crowd at Chase Field
A look at the “chaos” in Downtown Phoenix for the 2023 postseason
Ceremonial first pitch: Michael Phelps, the “most decorated Olympian of all time” who holds a total of 28 medals, including 23 gold medals.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Families embracing the “chaos” and cheering on ‘piña power’ with the purple hair!Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez D-backs fan ready for the first pitch.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Stephanie Scarim, Diamondbacks fan since “day 1” and continuous season ticket holder in honor of her late friend who was a Ketel Marte fan.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez D. Baxter the Bobcat is the D-backs mascot being held tight for game 5 of the NLCS.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Rally towel swung high and proud for the game.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Fans take it personal too, this referring to Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo statement on the Phillies backup catcher allegedly making comments about jumping into pool at Chase Field.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez A Phillies fan in the stands.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Hats and gloves ready for game time.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez D-backs fans in the stands.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Different D-backs jerseys are sported at the game, ready for the Serpientes to face the Phillies.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez More than 47,00 fans in the stands for game 5 of the NLCS. Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez A Phillie Phanatic hat on a Phillies fan joined by several D-backs fans.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez The “Chaos Continues” in the Valley.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Views from game 5.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez 40,000 fans received a “Let’s Go D-backs” Rally Towel to the game.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez A view from the upper concourse at Chase Field that shows a sold out stadium.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Old-school and new school jerseys sported proudly at the game.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Philly fans present too at the game NLCS game 5.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Phillies fan decked out in his team’s gear to show support.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Views from the stands at the sold out game.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez D-backs and a Phillies fan.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Families embracing the “chaos” for the D-backs.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez All smiles for postseason at Chase Field.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Postseason in the Valley.
Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez "Super D-Backs fan" shows her support.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez “Gurriel is my hero” poster held high in the stands.
