Crave Hospitality Group opening 15,000-square-foot ghost kitchen in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Joining Kitchen United Mix in Scottsdale and Tempe Food Court in Tempe, Crave Hospitality Group has confirmed its plans to open a collective of virtual kitchens, also known as cloud or ghost kitchens, in Chandler.

Virtual kitchens existed prior to the pandemic, but when restaurants and businesses were forced to shut their dining rooms at the beginning of the pandemic, demand for to-go and delivery orders increased -- and cloud kitchens became more popular.

Unlike traditional restaurants, which require a physical building, a dining room for people to sit and eat, and a commercial kitchen -- all things that can be costly for individual concepts -- ghost kitchens house multiple restaurant "concepts" in one building and share multiple smaller commercial kitchens.

People can then order a variety of items from various menus and either pick them up at the same time or have them delivered.

Crave plans to build a 15,000-square-foot building with multiple kitchens on the southeast corner of Cooper Road and Yeager Drive, near the Loop 202 Freeway. It will also have some indoor and outdoor seating.

Chandler City Council approved the project in August.

A spokesperson for Crave said they were still finalizing which concepts would be housed at the Chandler location, and that they anticipate opening sometime during spring 2022.

Crave has a location in Idaho, which is home to some local favorites, as well as concepts from New York and Seattle, Washington. Options include thai, pizza, meatballs, sliders, and wings.

Different from other cloud kitchens, Crave does not partner with other delivery companies, like Uber Eats, DoorDash, or Postmates. Their delivery drivers are Crave employees.