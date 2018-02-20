Country Thunder adopts 'clear bag' policy ahead of music festival in Florence, April 5-8, 2018

FLORENCE, AZ - Those attending Country Thunder will have to leave some of their backpacks and purses back at camp or in the car this year.

Festival organizers said Monday that the festival had adopted a "clear bag" policy similar to what is already in place at arenas and concert venues across the country.

"With a goal of providing a superior music festival environment, and outstanding customer service to our fans, we also have a responsibility in providing the same standards for the levels of safety and security to everyone who enters through the gates of all Country Thunder events," the festival said in a announcement.

Under the rules, only clear bags and small purses will be allowed into the festival and concert areas.

Approved bags include gallon-sized plastic bags, clear bags no larger than 14" x 17" x 6", and small purses no larger than 4.5" x 6.5". See graphic below for approved and not-approved bags.

Gerry Krochak, a spokesperson for Country Thunder, said in an email that the changes are only for concert areas. Coolers, backpacks and large bags will still be allowed at campsites.

Country Thunder kicks-off its 2018 festival circuit, April 5-8, 2018, in Florence, Arizona. Florence is roughly 70 miles southeast of Phoenix.

Cole Swindell, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, and Luke Bryan have been tapped to headline. Lauren Alaina, Tracy Lawrence, Big & Rich, and Brett Young are also scheduled to attend. View lineup.

Daily and weekend passes range between $75 and $190. Most campsites have sold out, according to the website. Visit https://www.countrythunder.com/ for more information.