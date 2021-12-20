Country singer Walker Hayes to perform at 2022 Chandler Ostrich Festival

CHANDLER, AZ — Country singer Walker Hayes, known for his recent hit, "Fancy Like," will perform at the 32nd Chandler Ostrich Festival in March 2022, two years after promoters were forced to postpone the event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time, the food and music festival will span back-to-back weekends: March 11-13 and 17-20, 2022 at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.

Hayes is scheduled to perform on March 12. Additional acts will be announced later, according to the event's organizers.

Festival tickets start at $15 for kids and $20 for adults. Food and drink, carnival games, and rides are additional costs. Tickets can be purchased on the festival's website, www.OstrichFestival.com.

Flo Rida, The Commodores, and Andy Grammer performed at the 2019 festival. 98 Degrees and Blues Traveler were set to perform at the 2020 event before it was ultimately canceled.