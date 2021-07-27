Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants opening a second location in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Following the opening of its restaurant in Scottsdale in December, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants will open a second restaurant in the fall in Chandler, near Chandler Fashion Square Mall.

The restaurant is currently being built north of the mall in the same area as P.F. Chang's, Cafe Zupas, and Yogurtland, near Loop 101 and West Chandler Boulevard, and is scheduled to open on September 26, 2021.

While primarily located along the East Coast and in the Midwestern United States, both locations in Arizona are the furthest west the Cooper's Hawk brand has expanded so far, and mark its 46th and soon-to-be 47th opening.

“My team and I are so pleased that our Scottsdale store was so well-received by the community,” said Founder and CEO Tim McEnery in a statement. “We have found a home in beautiful Arizona and look forward to expanding to other cities throughout the valley.”

Each restaurant seeks to provide a modern, casual dining experience with a menu that pairs quality food with its wine. Diners will find a variety of chicken, steak, pork, and seafood items on the menu, alongside soups, salads, pasta, burgers, and sandwiches. View menu.

Cooper's Hawk also has a tasting room and artisan market at each of its restaurants, as well as a wine club.

Ahead of the opening, the restaurant is looking to fill some 125 positions including management, servers, hosts, bartenders, prep cooks, line cooks, and tasting room attendants.

Open interviews will be held at the restaurant on July 28, August 11, and August 25. Those interested can call (480) 936-7711 for more information. Applications can also be submitted online.

The Scottsdale location opened at The Promenade, near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

IF YOU GO:

Cooper's Hawk

3305 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226

https://chwinery.com