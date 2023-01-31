Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo is coming to Phoenix, here’s when tickets go on sale

The show will take place at Footprint Center in September
Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo is set to come to Phoenix, Arizona.
MajaPrgomet | Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo is set to come to Phoenix, Arizona.
Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo is set to come to Phoenix, Arizona.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 14:10:02-05

PHOENIX — Get ready to be amazed by artistic gymnastics, Cirque du Soleil is coming back to the Valley this fall to perform ‘Corteo’ at Footprint Center!

“In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience,” read a news release sent to ABC15 Arizona.

Cirque du Soleil will present Corteo for seven shows only that run from September 13 to 17 at Footprint Center.

IF YOU GO

  • Club Cirque members can now purchase tickets to the shows.
  • General ticket sales start Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.
  • Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St.] in Phoenix
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!