Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo is coming to Phoenix, here’s when tickets go on sale

PHOENIX — Get ready to be amazed by artistic gymnastics, Cirque du Soleil is coming back to the Valley this fall to perform ‘Corteo’ at Footprint Center!

“In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience,” read a news release sent to ABC15 Arizona.

Cirque du Soleil will present Corteo for seven shows only that run from September 13 to 17 at Footprint Center.

IF YOU GO