Cirque du Soleil to present 'Twas the Night Before…' in Phoenix this winter

PHOENIX — Get in the Christmas spirit! Cirque du Soleil is coming back to the Valley this winter to perform 14 live shows of “Twas the Night Before…” at the Arizona Financial Theatre.

Tickets to the acclaimed show go on sale Friday, August 19, at 10 a.m.

Here’s the schedule for the shows that are going on sale:



Friday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 17, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 18, at 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tuesday, December 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 23, at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 24, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Keep this in mind: Live Nation customers will have access to a pre-sale from August 17 at 10 a.m. through August 18 at 10 p.m.