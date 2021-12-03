Cinnaholic opens second Valley location in Scottsdale Friday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Craving a delicious cinnamon roll with some fun toppings as temperatures cool down this time of year?

Cinnaholic, an award-winning plant-based gourmet cinnamon roll bakery chain, has officially opened its doors in Scottsdale Friday.

The new shop can be located at the Block at Pima Center shopping center at 9220 E Via De Ventura, near Nekter Juice Bar and Odysea Aquarium.

A Gilbert location, which can be found at 1887 E. Williams Road, first opened in July of this year. A third location is set to open in Tempe in 2022.

Cinnaholic offers the fun experience of over 40 different frostings and toppings to their cinnamon rolls.

They also offer edible cookie dough, and additional sweet treats like brownies, cookies, “Baby Buns,” and “Cinnacakes,” along with Dole Whip.

All of their products are 100% vegan, dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, cholesterol-free, and allergen-friendly.

“My family and I resonated with Cinnaholic from the beginning as we ourselves live a vegan and vegetarian lifestyle, and we further fell in love with the concept as proud owners of the Westfield location,” said Vikas Mittal, owner of Cinnaholic – Scottsdale. “Now that we’re here in Arizona, we immediately wanted to open the next location for Cinnaholic and further introduce the incredibly delicious cinnamon rolls to the area.”

The new shop is expected to be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

Cinnaholic - Scottsdale

9220 E Via De Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://www.cinnaholic.com