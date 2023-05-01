Cinco de Mayo deals, drinks and dishes in the Valley

Cinco de Mayo deals are here! Check out what restaurants in the Valley are featuring for the celebration this year.

All deals and events are valid on May 5th, unless otherwise listed below:

Z’Tejas will offer $5 margaritas all day on Cinco de Mayo. Their “Cinco for Cinco” event will include a live DJ starting at 5 p.m. and giveaways. Enjoy this event at both of their locations in Scottsdale and Chandler.

Skysill Rooftop Lounge is a rooftop bar at The Westin Hotel in Tempe. From 2 – 7 p.m., guests can enjoy $5 passionfruit margaritas, $5 Espolon tequila shots, $5 Corona premier beer, or $5 street tacos. Other food items like carne asada nachos and jalapeno hummus will be available.

Taqueria Factory is celebrating with $5 20-ounce beers and $5 micheladas! All day they’ll have a live DJ, giveaways, free shirts, and beer samples.

Bryan Kinkade/Eat Drink Creative Agency

C2 Tactical will have $5 range fees until 5 p.m. Must be 21 and older to shoot. Two locations are in the Valley: Scottsdale and Tempe.

Ling’s Wok Shop in Scottsdale is collaborating with Tequila Corrido for this holiday. They’ll be hosting a multi-course dinner on Wednesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. Taste modern Asian cuisine with tequila cocktails!

Tequila Corrido

Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon will have a Cinco de Mayo celebration from 3 – 7 p.m.! Visitors can experience a live Mariachi. Throughout the event, there will be activities like pinata hitting, ping pong and bowling. This event is open to the public.

Boondocks is having cocktails, margaritas, shot specials, and live Mariachi at their Scottsdale and Tempe locations. Stop by for photo opportunities with Tequila Corrido’s van Selena.

The Mexicano is celebrating with a fiesta that includes cocktails, music and fire-breathing dancers. Mini Modelos and mini Coronas will be $5 and margarita buckets will be $32. Reserve a table here.

The Mexicano

Rise Uptown Hotel is hosting a fiesta at Lylo Swim Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature margaritas, a live DJ and a photo booth. Daybeds and lounge chairs can be reserved here.

Someburros is doing “Five Days of Cinco” event for customers. May 1 features $4 red and green chili beef burros; May 2, $2.50 crispy tacos; May 3, $3 off pollo fundido burros; May 4, $2 bean and cheese burritos; and May 5 has $3 off frozen margaritas. Some exclusions apply. Find the nearest location near you here.

Someburros

Joyride Taco House is having specials all weekend long (May 5-7) at their Phoenix and Gilbert locations. They’ll have an agave lounge, specialty tequila-based cocktails and tasty Mexican cuisine.

Diego Pops in Scottsdale is throwing a party with live entertainment and tequila samplings. The event starts at 10 a.m. and 21+ will be after 3 p.m.

Hash Kitchen is kicking off Cinco de Mayo with breakfast dishes! Enjoy a tamale cake ($15), potato tacos ($15) or brunchiladas ($15). Find the nearest location here.

Hash Kitchen

Wine Girl is featuring pink sprinkle churros! This bar has an array of wines, beers spitzers, and food options.

CRUjiente Tacos is dishing up their dynamic tacos and tequila due! Happy hour at the bar will be offered all day. Stop by and enjoy a crunchy beef taco and margarita.

Debby Wolvos

Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill will be offering $9 “your choice items” like smoked chicken poppers, diablo eggs and more from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Enjoy cocktails at Toca Madera this holiday with fire dancers and DJs. Menu specials inclide lobster enchiladas con dos moles and birria quesadilla. Reservations can be made here.