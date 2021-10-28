Christmas music to return to Phoenix radio station 99.9 KEZ on Nov. 4

PHOENIX — It’s that time of year again!

Radio station 99. 9 KEZ said Thursday its annual Christmas music switch will occur on Nov. 4.

The first song, at 7:30 a.m., will be “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Andy Williams. When that song is played, the 99th caller will win $2,500.

While the radio station makes the all-holiday-music switch annually, in 2020, KEZ also played additional Christmas music to boost spirits during the pandemic. Listeners were able to enjoy holiday tunes in March and July of 2020, in addition to the wintertime schedule.