Christmas Eve and Christmas Day grocery store hours around Phoenix

Whatever your plans are the holidays — breakfast at home, dinner at the in-laws, or a gift exchange with friends — your best bet will be to make a list (and check it twice), because most major grocery stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

All grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, with reduced hours. On Christmas Day, however, Albertsons, Bashas', Fry's, Safeway, etc. are all closed.

H-mart and El Rancho Market will be open on Christmas Day, according to employees at the store. Some CVS and Walgreens stores will also be open on Dec. 25.

So, just in case you need to grab a last-second bottle of wine, appetizer, or stocking stuffer, here are the grocery store hours to know around town.

AJ’s Fine Foods

Christmas Eve: 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Albertsons

Christmas Eve: Most stores will be open until 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Aldi

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Bashas’

Christmas Eve: Closes at 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

El Rancho Market

Christmas Eve: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Food City

Christmas Eve: 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

H Mart

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Natural Grocers

Christmas Eve: All stores will close at 6:06 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Safeway

Christmas Eve: Most stores will be open until 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Sprouts

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Target

Christmas Eve: Most stores will close at 8 p.m. (last curbside pickup/drive up orders should be placed by 6 p.m.)

Christmas Day: Closed

Trader Joe’s

Christmas Eve: Most stores will close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Walmart

Christmas Eve: Most Walmart stores, including supercenters and neighborhood marks, will be open 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. But, make sure to each individual store’s locations for specific hours.

Christmas Day: Closed

Walgreens

Christmas Eve: Most open for normal hours. Though, call your local store for specifics.

Christmas Day: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Whole Foods:

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

WinCo

Christmas Eve: Stores to close at 6 p.m. (final shoppers should be in line by 5:30 p.m.)

Christmas Day: Closed