Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle tour coming to Phoenix in December

Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock
Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Dave Chappelle, left, and Chris Rock appear backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock
Posted at 10:43 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 13:43:08-04

PHOENIX — One of the biggest comedy shows in recent times is coming to Phoenix!

The Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle 2022 U.S. Co-Headline Tour will stop at the Footprint Center on Monday, December 5.

The duo announced a limited west coast run of their tour which will stop in just seven cities.

Thu Dec 01 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Mon Dec 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Dec 07 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sat Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Sun Dec 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Dec 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Dec 14 – Thousand Palms, CA – Acrisure Arena

-Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, October 20 at 10 a.m.
-General Admission tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m.

For more details, click here.

LOCATION
Footprint Center
201 E Jefferson Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Important to note:

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

