Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle tour coming to Phoenix in December

PHOENIX — One of the biggest comedy shows in recent times is coming to Phoenix!

The Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle 2022 U.S. Co-Headline Tour will stop at the Footprint Center on Monday, December 5.

The duo announced a limited west coast run of their tour which will stop in just seven cities.

Thu Dec 01 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Mon Dec 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Dec 07 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sat Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sun Dec 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Dec 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Dec 14 – Thousand Palms, CA – Acrisure Arena

-Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, October 20 at 10 a.m.

-General Admission tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m.

LOCATION

Footprint Center

201 E Jefferson Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Important to note:

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

