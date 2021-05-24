Chino Bandido opens a food truck: Here is where to find it

PHOENIX — While construction continues on its new restaurant in Phoenix -- about two miles from its original location -- Chino Bandido recently opened a food truck where people can get some of their most popular dishes in the meantime.

In March, owner Eve Collins announced that her restaurant, which she opened with her late husband, Frank, in the 1990s, was moving from its original location near 19th Avenue and Greenway Road -- where they have been serving Mexican, Chinese, Cuban, and Jamaican cuisine for 30 years -- up the street to Bell Road and Third Avenue, near WinCo Foods.

The original location closed on May 17 at the end of its lease.

She said the new restaurant would still have its hole-in-the-wall charm but would be a little larger than the original, would have a better kitchen layout to help her staff, and would have Pancho, the 7500-pound bear statue made out of granite.

The new restaurant is anticipated to open sometime over the summer.

The food truck will have a limited version of the restaurant's menu, including their jerk chicken, jade red chicken, beans and rice, and their Snickerdoodle cookies. It will be open daily at the new location: Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.; and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

"A huge thank you to all our loyal customers for your support these past 30 years and during this crazy time. You have enabled Chino Bandido to retain all our employees!" said a note on the restaurant's website.

IF YOU GO:

Chino Bandido

310 W Bell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85023

www.chinobandido.com