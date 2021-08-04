'Chihuly in the Desert': Dale Chihuly's artwork coming to Desert Botanical Garden and Taliesin West

PHOENIX — The iconic and colorful glass sculptures from well-known artist Dale Chihuly will be on display at not one, but two venues in the Valley -- part of a combined exhibition -- marking a long-awaited return to Arizona.

Chihuly, whose work was last showcased at the Desert Botanical Garden in 2013, will open his latest exhibition, called "Chihuly in the Desert," at both the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix and at Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation's Taliesin West, in Scottsdale, both venues announced Tuesday.

On view at two of #Arizona’s most iconic venues, @dbgphx & #FrankLloydWright’s winter home & laboratory, #TaliesinWest-the exhibition will combine art, architecture & nature, set against majestic saguaros, landmark buildings & striking Papago buttes. https://t.co/mhLFsti4Ri — Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation (@WrightTaliesin) August 3, 2021

"Combining art, architecture and nature, Chihuly in the Desert is set against majestic saguaros, the striking Papago buttes and a World Heritage site. Chihuly’s masterpieces stun from day to night as color, light, and form come alive for the first time ever at two locations for a joint exhibition," according to an online description of the upcoming exhibition.

The show will feature "never-before-seen installations" throughout the garden's walking trails and inside Dorrance Hall, a 4,600-square-foot reception hall at the garden.

Over at Taliesin West, Chihuly's artworks will be located throughout the property, including "inside the building, on the lawns, floating on the water, and emerging from the desert itself," according to a blog post on its website.

“The Garden is thrilled to bring Chihuly back to the Valley since their first showing in 2008," said Ken Schutz, executive director of Desert Botanical Garden, in a statement.

"Chihuly and Frank Lloyd Wright, two American originals taking inspiration from the country’s unique physical and cultural landscapes, are a perfect fit at Taliesin West,” said Stuart Graff, president and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, in a statement.

The six-month exhibition opens December 3, 2021, and is scheduled through at least June 19, 2022. Tickets will go on sale on October 3, 2021.

According to the Desert Botanical Garden's website, the Chihuly exhibition is included with Garden membership or admission. Reservations will be required. Visit https://dbg.org/exhibits for more information.

Visit https://franklloydwright.org/chihulyinthedesert for additional details about the exhibition at Taliesin West.