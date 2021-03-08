Chicago restaurant Portillo's to open April 27 at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Portillo's will open its fourth Valley restaurant in Glendale -- and its second located in the West Valley -- on April 27, the Chicago restaurant chain announced Monday morning.

The restaurant was initially expected to open before the end of 2020, but encountered some delays that pushed the opening to the first part of 2021. It is located in front of Arrowhead Towne Center, near Loop 101 and Bell Road.

Portillo's has three other restaurants in Avondale, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

The restaurant is currently looking to fill up to 150 positions, including team members, restaurant managers, shift leaders, kitchen staff, dishwashers, delivery drivers, and cashiers. You can apply, here.

The Chicago-based fast-food restaurant is known for its Chicago hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and cake shakes. Diners will also find chicken sandwiches, salads, and fries on the menu.

IF YOU GO:

Portillo's

17125 N. 79th Avenue, Glendale AZ 85308