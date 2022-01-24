Chicago pizzeria Lou Malnati's is opening a restaurant at Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ — More Chicago deep-dish pizza is headed to the East Valley.

Chicago-based Lou Malnati's Pizzeria has plans to open a restaurant at Tempe Marketplace, Vestar, the company that manages the shopping center, confirmed to ABC15 on Monday. The pizzeria will take over the former Ruby Tuesday space between The Keg Steakhouse and Barrio Queen.

Details on when Lou Malnati's anticipates opening that location is not known.

A spokesperson for Lou Malnati's confirmed their plans to open a new location in Tempe, but declined to provide any further information as a formal announcement had not yet been made.

The opening will mark the brand's third restaurant in the Valley — joining locations at Uptown Plaza in Phoenix and Chauncey Lane in north Scottsdale — and seventh location overall in the state, including its takeout/delivery locations.

Local blog Mouth by Southwest was the first to report the new location.

Within the last two years, Lou Malnati's has opened takeout-only locations in Gilbert, Glendale, and Mesa, part of the brand's rapid expansion in the Valley. Another is in the works for Chandler, though an opening date has not yet been released.

Lou Malnati's opened its first restaurant in Phoenix in 2016. That same year, Giordano's, another popular Chicago-based pizzeria, opened a restaurant in Peoria. A second location opened in Paradise Valley, but has since closed.

Gino's East, another Chicago pizzeria, opened a restaurant in 2017 in Arcadia but closed a year later.