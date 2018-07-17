Chef Stephen Jones' southern restaurant, The Larder & The Delta, opening July 20

PHOENIX - Chef Stephen Jones' much-anticipated restaurant, The Larder & The Delta, has pushed back the opening a few days because of "unforeseen & unfortunate issues."

His Southern-style restaurant was slated to open on Tuesday, July 17.

"...we are completely bummed by this but we will be OPENING ON FRIDAY THE 20th at 5pm [sic] so come down and hang out with us on Friday!" a post left late Monday on the restaurant's Facebook page said.

The restaurant is at Portland on the Park, a condominium complex directly south of Margaret T. Hance Park near Central Avenue and Portland Street.

"When you walk in, you’re going to feel like you’re a part of the south, and what it is," Jones said in an interview with ABC15 last year. “Portraits, drawings, full plantation field workers. And it’s going to be a place where people can hang out and relax and not feel too over the top. And eat good food."

Jones launched his concept a few years ago at Desoto Central Market in downtown Phoenix. He left Desoto last year to open it as an independent restaurant with a larger kitchen and dining room.

It had to be downtown.

“I just love the area. I’ve been looking for something that felt like a neighborhood to me in downtown," he said in last year's interview. “A legit neighborhood, grass out front.”