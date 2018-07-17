Chef Stephen Jones' southern restaurant, The Larder & The Delta, opening July 20

Josh Frigerio
5:49 PM, Jul 4, 2018
10:38 AM, Jul 17, 2018
entertainment | events

Chef Stephen Jones.

handout

PHOENIX - Chef Stephen Jones' much-anticipated restaurant, The Larder & The Delta, has pushed back the opening a few days because of "unforeseen & unfortunate issues."

His Southern-style restaurant was slated to open on Tuesday, July 17.

"...we are completely bummed by this but we will be OPENING ON FRIDAY THE 20th at 5pm [sic] so come down and hang out with us on Friday!" a post left late Monday on the restaurant's Facebook page said.

The restaurant is at Portland on the Park, a condominium complex directly south of Margaret T. Hance Park near Central Avenue and Portland Street.

"When you walk in, you’re going to feel like you’re a part of the south, and what it is," Jones said in an interview with ABC15 last year. “Portraits, drawings, full plantation field workers. And it’s going to be a place where people can hang out and relax and not feel too over the top. And eat good food."

Jones launched his concept a few years ago at Desoto Central Market in downtown Phoenix. He left Desoto last year to open it as an independent restaurant with a larger kitchen and dining room.

It had to be downtown.

“I just love the area. I’ve been looking for something that felt like a neighborhood to me in downtown," he said in last year's interview. “A legit neighborhood, grass out front.”

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top