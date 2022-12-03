Check off your holiday shopping list with one-of-a-kind gifts at the annual Tempe Festival of the Arts

TEMPE — If you want to shop local this holiday season, this weekend 350+ artists and vendors from Arizona and all across the country will be in downtown Tempe for the 54th annual Tempe Festival of the Arts.

Booths will line Mill Avenue and the surrounding streets, where you can buy handcrafted, one-of-a-kind gifts.

"You could get something for everyone on your list," says Kate Borders, Downtown Tempe Authority president. "There are a variety of price points there is jewelry, they're great stocking stuffers. We have a cottage edible section where you can get salsas and homemade goods of that nature, soaps, lotions, things like that. And then there's their wall pieces. There's 2D pieces, they're 3F pieces, they're sculptures, you could get people something that is wearable, there are scarves, all kinds of amazing gifts," Borders adds.

There's also a wide range of live entertainment, with local musicians and street performers, along with caricature artists.

During the festival, 12 muralists will create their own masterpiece on Chalk-A-Lot Street. Guests can vote for the Best Mural and People's Choice winners.

It's one of the biggest art events in the southwest, expected to attract over 150,000 visitors.

"This is also really important to the business community that's here. So, when 75,000 people come out every single day, they don't only shop at these kind of pop-up vendors but they also support our local merchants," says Borders. "And it's really important that we recognize how important local businesses are to our community. 75% of the businesses here downtown are locally owned. So, when you come down, you're supporting an artist or a local business either way, it's a great place to put your money."

There are also food trucks, three beer and wine locations, and a collection of Arizona wineries and distilleries will be showcased at a tasting at CenterPoint Plaza.

Young artists in the making can head to the Kids Block to make their own art projects and activities.

The Tempe Festival of the Arts runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. Admission is free.

