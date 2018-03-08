Chandler Ostrich Festival: What you need to know

CHANDLER, AZ - The Chandler Ostrich Festival celebrates 30 years in the Valley in 2018.

The annual festival celebrates the city's history with ostrich ranchers (yes, really!) with ostrich races, carnival rides, and nightly concerts. This year's headliners include The Beach Boys, Kool & The Gang, and John Michael Montgomery.

Before you go, here is everything you need to know about admission and parking, tickets and discounts, and the new rides and shows to check out this year:

ADMISSION & RIDES

Admission is $8 for children (5-12) and seniors (55+), and $15 for adults. Children under five are free.

VIP admission is $30 for children and $50 for adult, and includes a meal, three drink tickets, and access to VIP tent.

You can color this coloring page for one free child admission on Friday, March 9 with paid adult admission. The promotion is only available on Friday.

Ride tickets are $1 each, 25 for $23, or 80 for $70. Unlimited ride wristbands are $27 at Bashas or Food City, and $30 at the festival.

Festival hours:

Friday, March 9: Gates open at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 10: Gates open at 10 a.m.

Sunday, March 11: Gates open at 10 a.m.

PARKING

Parking is available at Tumbleweed Park, 745 E Germann Rd. in Chandler, and is $5 per vehicle and $3 per motorcycle, and cash only. The parking lot can be accessed at Hamilton Road, or McQueen Road and Celebration.

Uber & Lyft: Those using ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft will be picked up and dropped of at McQueen Road and Celebration on the east side of the park.

CONCERTS

Kool & The Gang, John Michael Montgomery and The Beach Boys headline this year's festival. Local bands and singers will perform during the day.

Schedule:

Friday, March 9 - Kool & The Gang, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 10 - John Michael Montgomery, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 11 - The Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m.

NEW RIDES & SHOWS

There are at least seven new rides and attractions at this year's festival, alongside the Giant Ferris Wheel, Vertigo, Inversion, 1001 Nachts, Quazar, Pole Position Coaster, and kid rides.

New ride: Turbo - Rotating arms send riders 120 feet into the air at 70 miles per hour and swing them back down to the ground.

New show: Bear Hollow - Expert woodcarvers will be at the show creating one-of-a-kind works of art.

New show: Dock Dogs - A "high-energy dog show" with trained dogs jumping into a 45-foot pool.

New show: Jest in Time - A kid-focused show featuring juggling and comedy.

New experience: Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs Playland - Kids will be able to jump on dinosaur-themed bounce houses and see roaming dinosaurs.

New experience: Paw Patrol - A meet-and-greet with characters from the Nick Jr. show.

New show: Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean - An "aerial high wire thrill show incorporates the sensational Muricia’s world famous high wire act and the legendary “Wheel of Death” act" on a pirate ship.

OSTRICH RACES, PIG RACES, AND MINI DOG RACES (camel, zebra and emu races)

For those new to Arizona, the Ostrich Festival is not just a gimmick in name; the festival really does have ostrich races that you can watch. They also have pig, mini-dog, camel, zebra, and emu races each day of the festival.

Here is the schedule, according to the website.

Friday, March 9:

Ostrich races: 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Mini-dog races: 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pig races: 3 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 10:

Ostrich races: Noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Mini-dog races: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Pig races: 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 11:

Ostrich races: Noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Mini-dog races: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Pig races: 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

Chandler Ostrich Festival, March 9-11

Tumbleweed Park, 745 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

https://ostrichfestival.com/