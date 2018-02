SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Cavalia Odysseo has added another week of shows to meet demand.

"Due to ongoing demand from residents and visitors alike, a week of performances have been added to the limited run in Scottsdale," the show announced Tuesday.

The show will now stay through Monday, March 26. It was originally scheduled to end on March 18.

It combines the acts of 70 horses and riders, aerialists, stilt walkers, dancers, musicians and acrobats.

Tickets vary between $39.50 - $159.50, plus additional fees, and can be purchased now. Purchase tickets.

The show is located under the white tent near the Loop 202 and McClintock Drive.

Visit https://cavalia.com/scottsdale/ for more information.